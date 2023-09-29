Gravette School Board members talk school safety, student discipline

GRAVETTE -- The School Board discussed various aspects of school safety and student discipline during its Sept. 18 meeting.

Megan Kane, Travis Kane and their daughter Jaisey addressed the board during the patron comment period at the beginning of the meeting regarding the school policy about expulsions and emphasized the drawbacks of a student who is expelled not being allowed on campus, citing the many personal and family events they could miss because of this regulation.

Later during the meeting, the board discussed the school's "zero tolerance" policy for drug and alcohol offenses. Superintendent Maribel Childress noted that the patrons addressing the board at the meeting pointed out this also involves students not being allowed back on campus.

Board Member Brad Harris suggested the possibility of a variation in penalties for varying seriousness of offenses.

All board members agreed that ensuring the safety of all people on campus is paramount. Childress noted that it would take some time to refine all aspects of this policy, and Board Member Matt Croxdale said the issue is serious enough that board members should be sure to talk with patrons in their wards and poll them about their opinions. Board members agreed to seek feedback and bring for discussion at the November meeting.

Board members discussed the pros and cons of setting certain expulsion hearing dates and then canceling the meetings if not needed.

Childress also addressed the school dress code and dress code enforcement. Some patrons have suggested the dress code is outdated; others have questioned whether it is representative of community values. It was noted that enforcing the dress code could interfere with learning since students are taken out of the classroom when asked to leave and change clothing. Harris said he has been researching dress codes at other schools in preparation for discussing the issue.

Childress said the new safety and security officer has been keeping a list of current projects and updating it each month.

Technology Director Daniel Rice reported new locks are installed and working well. A couple of cameras that were not working are being repaired, he said.

Childress addressed a few concerns brought up by patrons for discussion, including local and residential traffic near the elementary schools. She noted this issue was brought up in the first week of school and the situation has improved in the meantime. However, some residents on El Paso Street still experience having their driveways blocked by before- and after-school traffic.

Board president Tracy Moorman suggested investigating the possibility of an alternate drop-off route for elementary students as enrollment increases.

In other business, the board:

Approved a trip for 10 Gravette students to attend the national FFA convention Nov. 1-4 in Indianapolis.

Approved allowing students to continue attending Gravette schools even though they have moved out of the district and allowing the superintendent to preapprove the transfer of students into the district without requiring a board vote provided their enrollment will not require hiring an additional teacher.

Approved six separate motions regarding the purchase of textbooks for middle school social studies, high school history, high school civics, and high school anatomy and physiology courses. Board members were commended for carefully reviewing the selection of textbooks, and Board Member Heather Finley noted that they each take the school curriculum very seriously.

Approved the purchase of a new fuel pump system, not to exceed $23,000, out of the building fund.

Recognized Jace Keller for receiving national recognition for his high test scores. Keller said he is interested in studying abroad. He gave credit to his parents for always supporting and encouraging him and spoke about the value of "being around the right people who push me to do the best I can."

Heard from three newly hired district employees: Tyler Simmons, physical education teacher at Glenn Duffy Elementary and girls basketball coach; Fernanda Torres, academic success coach at the high school; and Linda Pring, instructor at the LEAD Academy. Pring pointed out that LEAD stands for Lions Empowered and Dedicated and said this was a new name she has given to the former alternative learning center. The new hires spoke briefly about themselves and told about their plans for the school year.

Heard the monthly financial report and the ESSER/ARP financial report from Dennis Kurczek, business manager. He noted that the electric bill has been unusually high because of the extremely hot weather. Board members voted unanimously to approve the August financial report and the annual financial report for fiscal year 2023. The board also approved the 2022-2023 annual financial report, the 2023-2024 budget, and the special education budget for fiscal year 2023.

Heard the summer school data report presented by Assistant Superintendent Becky Sears, who said she was happy with the growth of the summer school students, considering the amount of time they spent in the program. She said the instruction was personalized for each student and noted that she is considering some restructuring to help prevent "summer slide." Sears also gave a slide presentation reviewing the district's annual report to the public. Some topics covered in the report included district mission and goals, ACT Aspire scores, school budgets and programs.

Heard the on-track-for-graduation report from high school principal Shannon Mitchell, who said 133 seniors are enrolled and 129 are on track for graduation by the 2024 graduation date. The other four could fulfill requirements by the end of the summer. She noted that the goal is for all seniors to graduate.

Heard the Northwest Arkansas school quality report provided by the Office of Education Policy and the Walton Family Foundation, which was presented by Childress. She said that "Gravette looks good" when compared with larger schools in the area. She also reviewed the freshmen success report and noted that scores of economically disadvantaged students were above average for the state.

Approved the transfer of eight students from Bentonville and one from Gentry into the district.

Approved the hiring of Mary Steele as a certified special education teacher at Gravette Upper Elementary.