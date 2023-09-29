Groups partner to boost business

A new partnership was formed between the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission and the city of Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce, with both entities saying the collaboration will help boost the economic development in the city.

With crime rates creating challenges to attracting new businesses or deterring established businesses from expanding, the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission has also partnered with Gang Violence Intervention and has now joined the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce to help strengthen the community by developing and promoting their resources when it comes to curbing violence.

"The ribbon cutting in Pine Bluff along with the Chamber of Commerce signifies commitment," said AMLKC Executive Director DuShun Scarbrough.

Jamal Gordon, membership engagement manager for the Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce, said having the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission as a chamber member helps them identify initiatives in place to curb violence.

"It keeps us abreast and when we recruit businesses who have a concern about Pine Bluff's crime rate we can assure them of the resources we have in place to help curb violence," said Gordon. "Anything that is dealing with curbing violence, we try to have them be a part of the Chamber of Commerce because they are the experts that our businesses can call and rely on."

Scarbrough said the commission not only focuses on the six principles of non-violence and the ideology of Dr. King but also economic growth and the solutions that will impact investors' decision to "set up shop in Pine Bluff."

"We love being part of the city of Pine Bluff," he said. "We want businesses to thrive and we want to make sure the city is thriving with these partnerships and plans that we have in play."

Scarbrough said that GVI reaching out to the Commission has strengthened their initiative even more.

"We cannot eliminate violence but we can help curb violence in the best way by bringing everyone together through a vessel of the working community and communicating," said Scarbrough. "This ribbon cutting means I am not just saying what I am going to do but I am showing you. I want to be able to serve and commit to this city, stakeholders and other community leaders and obligations."