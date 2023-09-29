Hornets ‘pay price,’ top Comets





MAUMELLE -- The Maumelle Hornets grew up Thursday night.

Tied 28-28, sophomore quarterback Andrew Bjork led the Hornets on an 11-play, 4:26 drive -- capped by a 14-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Newell -- to make the score 34-28.

One defensive drive, ended by a dropped pass by Mills' Akyell Madison, and a handful of quarterback-kneels later, Maumelle closed out the biggest win of second-year Coach Brian Maupin's tenure.

"We've been begging this team to finish, pay the price to be a winner," Maupin said. "In a tough conference game, we finally did that. We've been so close. It was just a few plays every week that was holding us back from being great.

"We got a drive and a stop like we needed to to win a very tough ballgame against a very good team."

After stopping Mills (5-1, 2-1 5A-Central) on its opening drive, Maumelle (4-3, 1-1) drove 68 yards in 5:04 to score and take a 6-0 lead on a 1-yard run by Bjork.

Less than two minutes later, Newell intercepted Mills quarterback Achillies Ringo at the 11, shed a defender and scored to give Maumelle a 14-0 lead after a successful 2-point conversion.

With 4:58 remaining in the second quarter, Ringo sneaked in from a yard out to score for the Comets and make it 14-7 heading into halftime.

With 5:27 remaining in the third quarter, Maumelle's Jaiden Worsham rushed untouched 18 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown to extend the lead to 20-7.

The Hornets found plenty of success rushing the ball against a Mills defensive line that features all-state performers like Caleb Sain and University of Arkansas commit Charleston Collins by going outside the tackles, like the play that led to Worsham's score.

"Our offensive line, which is really still full of sophomores and juniors, really grew up and became men," Maupin said. "They really imposed their will on what I think is a really good [defensive] line.

"They do a really good job of stuffing the run, but we kind of had our way in the box."

On Mills' next offensive play, Ringo hit Madison streaking down the left sideline for a 72-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 20-14.

Each team scored on a passing touchdown late in the third quarter to make it 28-21 heading into the final quarter. Maumelle's score came on a 67-yard pass from Bjork to Karsten Hilliard. Mills had a 16-yard touchdown pass from Ringo to Dylan Parks.

On Mills' next offensive play, the Comets threw the same bubble screen they had throughout the game, looking to pick up a few easy yards. But this time, the Hornets' defense swarmed to the ball just as Parks threw to Madison on a double pass for a 65-yard touchdown score to make it 28-28.

Muamelle has been in close games before under Maupin. The Hornets have pushed the best-of-the-best in their conference to the edge. But Thursday's win was the first time they've gotten the better of a team as highly-regarded as the Comets.

"I thought we played well against [Joe T.] Robinson last year, but your best win can't be a loss," Maupin said. "So for us, it was just breaking through, breaking the pattern of last season. [This year] we had our way with Sylvan Hills, we had our way with Batesville, but we had already done that last season. And so this was really the first time that we changed the narrative about Maumelle. It was starting to get really easy and convenient to say, 'Oh, yeah, Maumelle, they'll start 2-0 and flounder.' That's not us anymore. We're here to make history."





Maumelle quarterback Andrew Bjork (4) and wide receiver Jonathan Frost celebrate a touchdown Thursday night against Mills at Hornet Stadium. Maumelle won 34-28. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)











