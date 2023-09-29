Hour of Power with Focus on Parenting

"All our friends' parents give them allowances, why don't we get one?" For three young girls pursuing lunch money, this one question sparked a father-child relationship that lasted throughout high school. Ultimately, it led to an "Hour of Power" (HOP) signed contract that became the buzzword in our household every night before bedtime. "Did you do your HOP?"

In our home, we used the name "Hour of Power" to mean studying one hour minimum every weekday regardless of whether you have homework or not. The HOP contract also included a continuous commitment to extra-curricular activities that they were already involved in with one extra caveat. They had to learn one word-of-the-week from Merriam Webster Dictionary chosen by their dad. Each night they used that word in a sentence, spelled it correctly, and recited the definition. Although, HOP lasted for several years and exceeded over four hundred memorized words, the time flew by quickly.

At first, I thought an informal contract was a bit much. I asked myself, why did we need it? Throughout my life, I heard people say things like, "a man's word is his bond," a phrase commonly associated with people who kept their promises. They viewed their ability to stay true to commitment as a badge of honor. For them to act any differently was lacking integrity. A verbal agreement would be sufficient enough to seal deals. But my husband wanted to use this as a teaching moment and to develop his children's character.

Over time, HOP became a daily rhythm with high tempo activities happening when everyone rushed to say the word-of-the-week before the clock struck midnight. These Cinderella-girls didn't want to lose any deductions from their allowance. No way. They played the piano, sports, studied, and cleaned their rooms for a mere $10/week. As a reward for receiving all A's when they graduated from high school, the big payoff was a $500 achievement bonus. Believe me when I tell you that the latter accomplishment was a huge braggadocious moment.

Looking back, I can clearly see that the value of HOP went way beyond money. The ritual became a way to impart accolades to our children's daily accomplishments. It allowed time for family conversations. It built structure, responsibility, and improved their school performance.

For a season, I believed that raising our children became our household outreach. And, it may also be an unexpected field of mission for many of you reading this today.

Make everything you do, whether it is cooking, changing diapers, or helping your child with their homework, a relationship of servitude for Christ's sake. Ask yourself, why am I doing this? Who am I helping? What would Jesus do in this situation? If the answer always points back to you, then your motives may be self-serving. I am not saying that we should always put ourselves last, but I am saying that our "attitude should be the kind that was shown us by Jesus Christ, (Phil. 2:5.)"

"Christ personally carried the load of our sins in his own body when he died on the cross so that we can be finished with sin and live a good life from now on, (1 Peter 2:24.)" In this way, God humbled Himself and our salvation needs came first.

While in prison, Paul modeled Christ's example of putting-others-first in undesirable situations. Instead of contacting the best lawyer in town to get him out of jail for unjust charges, Paul's first priority was to write a letter of thanksgiving to the Philippians. Instead of feeling hopelessly trapped in a dark stinky prison, Paul was hopeful, because more people were talking about God and accepting Christ as their Savior. Christ was being exalted, but Paul's personal needs were not.

Instead of focusing on his needs, Paul prayed for God to give his friends blessings and peace to the fullest. Instead of writing negative letters to the press about wrongful imprisonment, Paul wrote to encourage his friends in Philippi. His words had an upbeat tempo that progressively increased the more he thought about them having the same purpose as Christ.

He told them, "Do nothing from selfishness or empty conceit, but with humility consider one another as more important than yourselves. Do not merely look out for your own personal interests, but also for the interests of others." In other words, do as Christ did on the cross. Do as I am doing while in jail.

In application, it's so easy to overlook that our children are included in Phil. 2:3-4. But they are. That's why, we must prioritize the growth and development of our children and become their first teachers and representation of Christ.

At times, I know that parenting can feel like mundane living. But whenever you feel unnoticed or distressed, follow Paul's example, pray with joy. Change how you think by speaking words of affirmation and declarations of truth. "God, my load is heavy, but I know that I can do all things in Christ that strengthens me. Heavenly Father, even though I don't think anyone notices all the things I do, I know that you are with me always, and you care about every little detail of my life. God, I thank you that you made my home my mission field, a place set aside to raise children of God."

Thank God every time you think of your children. Rejoice in parenting! Rejoice in whatever chains you find yourself in! Rejoice that Christ emptied Himself to take on being a servant until death, for us. And, thank God for the HOP ideas He may give you.

Brenette Wilder, formerly of Altheimer, Ark., is a blogger at wordstoinspire105953116.wordpress.com and author of Netted Together, https://nettedtogether.org.

