Mitt Romney calls it an example of both parties’ ability to unite and solve a problem after the Utah Republican and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin co-sponsored a successful measure restoring the Senate floor dress code of coat, tie and long pants.

Elizabeth Welch, a justice on Michigan’s Supreme Court, says the judiciary is required to treat all who come before it with civility and respect as the court ordered all state judges to address people by their preferred pronouns.

Jill Biden told a Missouri high school class that being a politician is an honorable career after only one student acknowledged an interest in public office during the first lady’s visit to the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum, where she laid flowers from the White House garden on the former president’s grave.

John Spezze, sheriff of Colorado’s Chaffee County, has more questions than answers and isn’t saying much else after recently found remains were identified as those of Suzanne Morphew, a bicyclist missing for 3 years and whose husband once faced charges in her death.

Corinna Singleston — one of two women facing charges after a Las Vegas casino patron said he was robbed of $125,000 in blackjack winnings along with his $20,000 Rolex watch — came to police attention after a surveillance camera showed her taking a photo of a large bundle of cash.

Wouter Jurgens of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign affairs is looking at Fan Xing, a Dutch-born 3-year-old female giant panda, as a prospective ambassador as the animal departs for a Chinese breeding program.

Peter Sokolowski says he and other editors of the Merriam-Webster Dictionary are excited about the 690 words just added to the reference, including “fins-ta” — a secret Instagram account — and “GOATED” — derived from the term Greatest of All Time.

Paul Henderson, director of Barakat Gallery in Beverly Hills, Calif., is “ecstatic” at the return of a stolen 17th century Japanese $1.5 million Buddha statue after an anonymous tip led to its discovery in a truck bed.

Kevin Waring, police superintendent in Northumbria, England, rued “an incredibly sad day” after a vandal felled the country’s 2016 Tree of the Year, a 200-year-old sycamore growing at the landmark Hadrian’s Wall and featured in the 1991 movie “Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves.”



