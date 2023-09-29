Law affecting Netanyahu disputed

JERUSALEM -- Israel's Supreme Court on Thursday heard a challenge to a law that makes it harder to remove a sitting prime minister, which critics say is designed to protect Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been working to reshape the justice system while he's on trial in a corruption case.

The hearing, which lasted eight hours, was part of several pivotal court challenges against a proposed package of legislation and government steps meant to alter the country's justice system. It comes after months of turmoil in Israel over the plan and deepens a rift between Netanyahu's government and the judiciary, which it wants to weaken despite unprecedented opposition.

Thursday's hearing on the law, the second by the high court, took place in front of an expanded 11-judge panel, underscoring the importance of the deliberations.

Netanyahu's governing coalition -- Israel's most religious and nationalist ever -- passed an amendment in March known as the "incapacitation law," which allows a prime minister to be deemed unfit to rule only for medical or mental health reasons. Under the amendment, only the prime minister or the government has the power to determine a leader's unfitness.

The previous version of the law was vague about both the circumstances in which a prime minister could be deemed unfit, as well as who had the authority to declare it. But experts say the amendment expressly strips the attorney general, who historically wields the power to declare a prime minister unfit for office, of the ability to do so.

Critics say the law protects Netanyahu from being deemed unfit for office over claims that he violated the conflict of interest agreement by dealing with the legal overhaul while on trial for corruption charges. They also say the law is tailor-made for Netanyahu and encourages corruption.

Thursday's hearing focused on the question of when the law should take effect. Netanyahu's lawyer argued that the law's implementation shouldn't be postponed, even though the prime minister is standing trial in a corruption case.

But the petitioners argued that if the law wasn't postponed until the next parliamentary election, it would present a conflict of interest. The lawyer for Israel's parliament, Yitzhak Bart, admitted that the amendment was motivated, at least in part, by Netanyahu's personal dilemma. But he stressed that the court should focus on the general effect of the law, rather than the motivation behind it.

A ruling is expected by January.

"We are trying to repeal the undemocratic and unconstitutional statute which allowed an unfit and improper prime minister to remain in his position," said Eliad Shraga, chairman of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, a good governance group which is challenging the amendment. "They built him a kind of a golden cage so that he will be protected from justice."

Netanyahu's lawyer, Michael Rabello, asked the court to uphold the amendment and implement it immediately. He argued that the Supreme Court doesn't have the authority to strike down the amendment because it's one of Israel's "Basic Laws" -- major pieces of legislation that serve as an informal constitution, which Israel doesn't have. The court itself has never struck down that type of legislation. Doing so would thrust Israel into uncharted territory.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has told Netanyahu he was violating a conflict of interest agreement, but hasn't indicated that she might move toward declaring him unfit over that.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside Netanyahu's private residence in Jerusalem before the hearing, chanting "democracy," while his allies defended the law.

Information for this article was contributed by Julia Frankel of The Associated Press.