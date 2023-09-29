Planning for eclipse

This paper's Sept. 25 article about the 2024 eclipse was about problems to be expected because of so many visitors. With the right planning, such an event can be good for visitors and locals. Let me tell what happened when my wife and I, and 1,000 others, descended on Tryon (population 107), Neb., for the August 2017 total solar eclipse.

We travel by RV, so our first step was to reserve an RV site well in advance. We found one about 35 miles from Tryon. Tryon had its act together, offering an eclipse package for a reasonable price. The package included reserved parking in a field outside town and frequent-running shuttles to another reserved field located exactly at the maximum darkness.

There were plenty of port-a-potties to accommodate the crowd. Bottled water was free, as were dark eclipse-glasses for those who did not bring their own. I cannot recall whether there were food vendors, as we had brought our own lunch. Shuttles returned us to where our vehicle was parked. There were no traffic jams, and everyone we spoke to claimed a good experience.

ROY FULLER

Fayetteville

Ignoring problems

I don't know how others feel, but I'm tired of Congress not taking care of our country's problems. Both houses of Congress and both parties are at fault. They've made so many different rules to suit their parties they are now nearly impotent. Term limits are needed now to stop this.

One senator putting a hold on military promotions, 650 officers in limbo. Does this make sense when we see China, Russia and North Korea ensuring each other's weaponry? Why is one senator allowed to do this? It should be voted on by all of them. One senator or representative should not be able to stop any matter before them.

Did you know that immigration regulations, rules and laws are up to Congress, not presidents, who can make some changes, but Congress has refused to sit down and make the necessary changes? Last time they did anything major was 1986. Afraid of not getting re-elected? How about term limits so politics is not in the way of getting legislation done?

The Constitution clearly says that Congress holds the power of our purse with authority to lay and collect taxes, duties, imports and excise. Federal taxing and spending requires legislation be enacted into law. Budgeting happens once a year. The Congressional Budget Act of 1974 establishes an internal process "resolution" to allow Congress to formulate and enforce an overall plan each year. Congress has increasingly chosen to ignore that process and shut our government down instead for political reasons. Remember, when government is shut down, about 800,000 people, including military, do not get paid, but your senator/representative does.

EDITH SEAMAN

Lakeview

Open wider, please

Kudos to the headline writer of Monday's front-page article on dental benefits. Too(th) funny!

JANET HILL

Fairfield Bay

Disenfranchised votes

Every four years we hold a presidential election. Only one president can be elected, true, but under the U.S. Constitution our president is not elected by the popular vote, but by the Electoral College. The winner-take-all calculation currently in use for the selection of electors disenfranchises many Arkansan voters.

In every election since 1964, at least a third of votes cast in presidential elections were tossed out, most egregiously in 1968 when the candidate who received 38.97 percent of the votes was granted 100 percent of the electors. In 1964, 1980, and 1988-2008, the votes in Arkansas were very nearly evenly split, but in each case all of the electors went for one candidate. In 1980, the winner of only 48.13 percent of votes cast by Arkansans was granted 100 percent of the electors.

This disenfranchisement can be simply cured by stopping the madness of winner-take-all and instituting proportional assignment of the electors. Obviously, elector selection requires whole numbers of electors, but this can be resolved using the standard rounding method. Maine and Nebraska are the only states that currently respect their voters enough to count the votes and divide their electors along the divides of the voters.

We must change the rules that currently disenfranchise so many Arkansan voters.

THOMAS SEARS

Fayetteville

Go where money is

Please, enough with the front-page coverage of the new lectern for the office of the governor. At best, it's insignificant and amateurish investigative journalism.

If you want to protect the public from wasteful expenditures, why not address the millions being spent on the tunnel to connect the state's legislative offices to the Capitol, to protect our elected representatives from inclement weather and interacting with the unwashed masses? They say it's dangerous to cross the parking lot. Well, isn't that why we have the Capitol police? Has there ever been an injury crossing the lot? While it's probably not even needed, we could add a traffic guard at $100,000 a year for 40 years for the same amount of money.

Another area worth some investigation: the millions being spent on the new entrance to the Little Rock VA facility. Other than a more appealing building and a contemplation garden, how will this cash outlay improve the health of our veterans? Very little, in my opinion.

If you want to protect the public purse from ridiculous wasteful spending, go where the money is, not a manufactured controversy.

JOHN BRAYMAN

Little Rock