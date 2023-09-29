LIVE Music! Sip and sing with Cherise Carver in Tontitown, The Cate Brothers in Fayetteville

Cherise Carver Band will perform at 7 p.m. today at Tontitown Winery. Carver is a Rogers-based Red Dirt singer-songwriter. Carver visited the What's Up! podcast studio last year to share her first single, "Get Back Home," which stayed on the Texas Country Music Chart for 13 weeks. Her second single, "Guitars Guns & Bibles," hit the top 100 chart as well. Check out her podcast with What's Up! at nwaonline.com/717carver. Follow Carver's journey at cherisecarver.com.

Also performing this weekend at Tontitown Winery are The Atlantics at 7 p.m. Saturday at 33 N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

ELSEWHERE

Charlie Mellinger performs at 7 p.m. today at The Park House Kitchen + Bar, 201 W. University St. in Siloam Springs.

Modeling performs at 7 p.m. Saturday for the free Live on the Patio Concert Series at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61, in Bentonville.

Dime Box Duo will play from 6-9 p.m. today at La Huerta on Crossover in Fayetteville.

Trillium Salon Series Presents Sontag Shogun from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the event center at the Fayetteville Public Library. trilliumsalonseries.com.

The Cate Brothers perform at 6 p.m. followed by Steve 'n' Seagulls at 9 p.m. today; ladies night on Dickson Street with The Ultimate Tina Turner Tribute happens at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

The Blackwood Quartet performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at King Opera House, 427 Main St. in Van Buren.

Koe Wetzel, Tanner Usrey and Wade Bowen perform at 7 p.m. today at the Walmart AMP in Rogers.

Daniel Moody, Jen Hajj and Dan Dean play in a songwriters circle at 6 p.m Saturday at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North in Winslow. ozarkfolkways.org

