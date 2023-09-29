Local Sports Roundup

PREP SPORTS

3 inducted into Rogers Heritage Hall

Blake Baxendale, Grant Driver and Spanky Purdy were the 2023 class recently inducted into the Rogers Heritage War Eagles Athletics Hall of Fame.

The War Eagles Hall of Fame was established in 2022.

Baxendale was a four-time all-conference and three-time all-state selection for the baseball team. He batted a school record .500 with 8 home runs and 46 RBIs in 2011 and led the War Eagles to back-to-back 7A-West Conference titles. As a senior, he was named the top position player in the state of Arkansas by Perfect Game, the top player in the state by MaxPreps, and the 2012 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Baseball Player of the Year.

Driver (2010) hit over .300 on the baseball team and was named the football team MVP in 2009 and 2010. He was also a two-time all-conference and all-state selection and finished with 2,643 receiving yards to go with 24 touchdowns.

Purdy was a two-year starter on the defensive line and a two-time all-conference selection for the baseball team. He hit .421 and helped lead the baseball team to the 7A-West conference title.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas-Fort Smith setter earns weekly honor

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith setter Chloe Price was named the Lone Star Conference Setter of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

Price, a 5-8 senior from Siloam Sprigs, helped the Lions win its first two conference matches over the weekend, defeating both Lubbock Christian and Eastern New Mexico at the Stubblefield Center. She averaged 9.71 assists per set as she totaled 68 assists.

She totaled 41 assists to got with five kills on .357 attack percentage in the win over LCU and then had 27 assists in the win over ENMU. Price recorded double-doubles in each match with 14 and 12 digs, respectively.

UAFS hit .268 against LCU, its third highest mark of the season. The Lions hit .378 in the first set of that match. Price also added five blocks on the weekend.

The Lions continue LSC play this week by visiting Oklahoma Christian today and Western New Mexico on Friday.