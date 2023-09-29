Sections
Manly Pageant, Dog Costumes Part Of Free Falltoberfest Fun In Fayetteville

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
"Believe Aspire Achieve Now Go," local hip-hop artist BAANG performs from 1-2 p.m. on the Kingfish Stage during Falltoberfest in downtown Fayetteville. (Courtesy Image/CACHE)

Falltoberfest

WHAT -- A community event featuring a Dogtoberfest contest, a Mr. Oktoberfest Pageant, more than 75 vendors selling handmade items, local food, a dozen Arkansas breweries including Black Apple Hard Cider and Origami Saké, a Spirit- Free Sipping Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Showcase and booths and special sales from local and nearby businesses. Fayetteville Public Library's Bookmobile will make an appearance. Walton Arts Center's Bradberry Rose Garden and Amphitheater will be open.

WHEN -- Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Dickson Street Stage (in front of Dickson Street Pub)

Noon -- Dogtoberfest with Hounds Lounge (downtownfay.org/falltoberfest-dog)

1:45 p.m. -- Funk Factory

3:15 p.m. -- Really Bad People

4:30 p.m. -- Flow Tribe

George's Majestic Lounge Stage

12:15 p.m. -- C4 Quartet

1:30 p.m. -- Patti Steel

2:30 p.m. -- Leah and the Mojo Doctors

3:45 p.m. -- The Crumbs

5 p.m. -- The Phlegms

George's Majestic Lounge will host a Falltoberfest Afterparty with Isayah's All Stars from 7-10 p.m.

Kingfish Stage (21+ stage)

Noon -- Cosmic Alchemy

1 p.m. -- BAANG

2:30 p.m. -- The Juice

4:30 p.m. -- Mr. Oktoberfest Categories include: lip sync, pageant style q&a, bedroom attire (downtownfay.org/mr-oktoberfest)

WHERE -- On Dickson Street in Fayetteville

COST -- Free

INFO -- downtownfay.org; search @downtownfayetteville on Instagram and Facebook

  photo  Patti Steel performs at 1:30 p.m. on the George's Majestic Lounge Stage during downtown Fayetteville's Falltoberfest from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The event features lots of local live music, vendors and special fall-themed activities, food, beverages and fun. Find out more at downtownfay.org/falltoberfest-23 (Courtesy Photo/ Zens Lens and Show Bites)
  
  photo  A 'Dogtoberfest' pageant with categories such as best costume, best owner/dog look alike and more is set for noon Oct. on the Dickson Street Stage during Falltoberfest. (Courtesy Image/Shutterstock)
  

Print Headline: Manly Pageant, Dog Costumes Part Of Free Falltoberfest Fun In Fayetteville

