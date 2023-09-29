Manly Pageant, Dog Costumes Part Of Free Falltoberfest Fun In Fayetteville

FAQ
Falltoberfest
WHAT -- A community event featuring a Dogtoberfest contest, a Mr. Oktoberfest Pageant, more than 75 vendors selling handmade items, local food, a dozen Arkansas breweries including Black Apple Hard Cider and Origami Saké, a Spirit- Free Sipping Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Showcase and booths and special sales from local and nearby businesses. Fayetteville Public Library's Bookmobile will make an appearance. Walton Arts Center's Bradberry Rose Garden and Amphitheater will be open.
WHEN -- Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday
Dickson Street Stage (in front of Dickson Street Pub)
Noon -- Dogtoberfest with Hounds Lounge (downtownfay.org/falltoberfest-dog)
1:45 p.m. -- Funk Factory
3:15 p.m. -- Really Bad People
4:30 p.m. -- Flow Tribe
George's Majestic Lounge Stage
12:15 p.m. -- C4 Quartet
1:30 p.m. -- Patti Steel
2:30 p.m. -- Leah and the Mojo Doctors
3:45 p.m. -- The Crumbs
5 p.m. -- The Phlegms
George's Majestic Lounge will host a Falltoberfest Afterparty with Isayah's All Stars from 7-10 p.m.
Kingfish Stage (21+ stage)
Noon -- Cosmic Alchemy
1 p.m. -- BAANG
2:30 p.m. -- The Juice
4:30 p.m. -- Mr. Oktoberfest Categories include: lip sync, pageant style q&a, bedroom attire (downtownfay.org/mr-oktoberfest)
WHERE -- On Dickson Street in Fayetteville
COST -- Free
INFO -- downtownfay.org; search @downtownfayetteville on Instagram and Facebook