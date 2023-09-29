Manly Pageant, Dog Costumes Part Of Free Falltoberfest Fun In Fayetteville

FAQ

Falltoberfest

WHAT -- A community event featuring a Dogtoberfest contest, a Mr. Oktoberfest Pageant, more than 75 vendors selling handmade items, local food, a dozen Arkansas breweries including Black Apple Hard Cider and Origami Saké, a Spirit- Free Sipping Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Showcase and booths and special sales from local and nearby businesses. Fayetteville Public Library's Bookmobile will make an appearance. Walton Arts Center's Bradberry Rose Garden and Amphitheater will be open.

WHEN -- Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Dickson Street Stage (in front of Dickson Street Pub)

Noon -- Dogtoberfest with Hounds Lounge (downtownfay.org/falltoberfest-dog)

1:45 p.m. -- Funk Factory

3:15 p.m. -- Really Bad People

4:30 p.m. -- Flow Tribe

George's Majestic Lounge Stage

12:15 p.m. -- C4 Quartet

1:30 p.m. -- Patti Steel

2:30 p.m. -- Leah and the Mojo Doctors

3:45 p.m. -- The Crumbs

5 p.m. -- The Phlegms

George's Majestic Lounge will host a Falltoberfest Afterparty with Isayah's All Stars from 7-10 p.m.

Kingfish Stage (21+ stage)

Noon -- Cosmic Alchemy

1 p.m. -- BAANG

2:30 p.m. -- The Juice

4:30 p.m. -- Mr. Oktoberfest Categories include: lip sync, pageant style q&a, bedroom attire (downtownfay.org/mr-oktoberfest)

WHERE -- On Dickson Street in Fayetteville

COST -- Free

INFO -- downtownfay.org; search @downtownfayetteville on Instagram and Facebook

Patti Steel performs at 1:30 p.m. on the George's Majestic Lounge Stage during downtown Fayetteville's Falltoberfest from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The event features lots of local live music, vendors and special fall-themed activities, food, beverages and fun. Find out more at downtownfay.org/falltoberfest-23 (Courtesy Photo/ Zens Lens and Show Bites)

