NAMES AND FACES

Quincy Jones, 90, who once embarked on an international diplomatic tour with jazz great Dizzy Gillespie, has received the U.S. Department of State's inaugural Peace Through Music Award. A ceremony honoring the 28-time Grammy winning producer, musician and arranger was held Wednesday as part of the launch of the State Department's new Global Music Diplomacy Initiative. The award recognizes American musicians, producers, professionals and beyond who have "played an invaluable role in cross-cultural exchanges and whose music work advances peace and mutual understanding globally," according to a news release. Jones received the award from Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. at a ceremony featuring performances by Dave Grohl, Mickey Guyton, Herbie Hancock, Jamie Barton, GAYLE, Christopher Jackson, LADAMA, Aimee Mann, Rakim, Armani White, and DJ 2-Tone. In 1956, Jones served as the music director and trumpeter for Gillespie and his band on the first U.S. State Department jazz tour of Southern Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia. The tour was part of a Cold War program to spotlight American music and culture and counteract similar efforts by the Soviet Union. Jones went on to become one of the biggest influences on music, producing the top-selling album of all time, Michael Jackson's "Thriller" and "We Are the World," and receiving Oscar nominations for the score and original song from "The Color Purple." "You're going to see a long-standing partnership between the Academy and the State Department," Mason said in an interview, calling music the ideal tool for diplomacy.

Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent and New Edition will perform at this fall's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will be broadcast live for the first time. The ceremony will be live on Disney+ on Nov. 3 and streamable afterward. ABC will air a special featuring performance highlights and standout moments on Jan. 1. "The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been the home to some of the most memorable moments in music history and celebrates the immeasurable impact these artists have had on the industry and culture," said Rob Mills, an executive vice president for Walt Disney Television, in a statement. "We are so excited to offer audiences a front-row seat." The inductees this year include Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, the late "Soul Train" creator Don Cornelius, Kate Bush and the late George Michael. The Cleveland-based institution also included The Spinners, Rage Against the Machine, DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray, Al Kooper and Elton John's longtime co-songwriter Bernie Taupin. The induction ceremony will take place at the Barclays Center in New York.