Lapovations receives grant of $500,000

FAYETTEVILLE -- Medical device company Lapovations has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation.

According to a release from the Fayetteville-based company earlier this month, the Phase IIB Small Business Innovation Research matching grant will be used to continue efforts to bring the company's AbGrab device to market.

"Securing non-dilutive funding opportunities has been a crucial part of our capital strategy since inception," said founder and Chief Executive Officer Jared Greer in a statement.

While major complications are rare in laparoscopic procedures, AbGrab uses suction to grasp the abdominal wall, making it more reliable and less invasive than current methods, according to the company. Laparoscopic procedures, sometimes called band-aid, or keyhole surgery, are performed through a small incision.

The grant comes after $1.225 million in Phase I and Phase II Small Business Innovation Research grants awarded in 2019 and 2020.

-- John Magsam

830 workers to lose jobs at Epic Games

Epic Games, the Cary, N.C.-based developer of popular games like "Fortnite" and "Gears of War," will lay off about 830 employees, roughly 16% of its total staff, according to an email that Epic Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney sent to staff members Thursday.

"For a while now, we've been spending way more money than we earn, investing in the next evolution of Epic and growing 'Fortnite' as a metaverse-inspired ecosystem for creators," Sweeney wrote. "I had long been optimistic that we could power through this transition without layoffs, but in retrospect I see that this was unrealistic."

In December, Epic told The News & Observer of Raleigh, N.C., it had more than 1,000 employees report to its Cary headquarters. The company declined to share how many of this week's cuts affected workers based in Cary.

In his email to employees Thursday, Sweeney said there would not be further job cuts, writing "these changes financially stabilize the business."

Epic will also sell Bandcamp, a music distribution platform Epic acquired in March 2022, Sweeney wrote.

Sweeney cofounded Epic in 1991, and he is today among the wealthiest people in North Carolina.

-- The News & Observer (TNS)

State index finishes 10.09 points higher

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 855.67, up 10.09.

"Equities rallied and closed higher led by the communication services sector ahead of the last day of trading for the third quarter which has posted a loss of -4.61% month-to-date," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.