Northwest Arkansas Community College announces esports as second program in sports department

BENTONVILLE -- Let the gaming begin.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is adopting esports as the second program within the school's sports department, Athletic Director Brooke Brewer announced at the college's athletic ally luncheon Thursday.

Student inclusion was a key factor in adding the video game competition, Brewer told the audience at the event. All full-time students at the school are eligible to compete for the Eagles, she said.

"Especially when you're on the front end of an athletic program, you really want to figure out a way that you can touch as many students as possible," Brewer said. "We were really looking at what's an inclusive sport that we can do that students are going to be excited about and also feel like, 'Hey, I could do that.' This is truly the most inclusive sport we could offer, which, as we're starting to get off the ground, I think is essential."

Approximately 90% of teenagers play video games and esports is the fastest-growing sport at the high school level, according to Brewer's presentation.

The college's program begins as a club sport this fall before becoming a sanctioned sport in the spring, Brewer said.

"It allows all students to have the opportunity to participate," College President Dennis Rittle said. "It expands that opportunity to all students, and that is very gratifying on so many levels because we want folks to understand that athletics is not about excluding people, it's about including people. And the more we can include, together we'll go forward."

The National Junior College Athletic Association in 2019 created NJCAA Esports, which serves more than 3,000 students and 200 member institutions on its competitive platform, according to njcaaesports.org.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is a member of the NJCAA. Its first sport was cross country for men and women.

Esports is relatively new, Brewer said, calling it "the toddler of the sports world." She said rules could change as the sport grows, but there's no limit on the number of students on a team. Students will compete in different video games within the esports team.

"You have little teams within your team, kind of like in track," Brewer said. "You have your track team, but your athletes are all running in different events."

Brewer estimated 15 game titles already are sanctioned.

"I'll be the first to tell you this is nontraditional, and we're all going to learn this sport," Brewer said. "But I think it's going to be really exciting."

Carlos Merino, a math professor at the college's Washington County campus in Springdale, is the coach. Brewer, who praised his organizational skills, said Merino will provide instruction and coaching, but she also sees him as the "logistical manager."

"I'm very excited to be coaching the first [esports] team at NWACC," Merino said in a text message. "We currently have an interest in around 10 different games and growing. Now is an especially opportune time to get involved since there is growing support from the college and the community. The students are lucky to have a college that is willing to take an interest in their other passions. I believe that college is about more than just growing academically."

Brewer said 24 students are listed on the team spreadsheet, but more can still sign up.

"I'm already getting questions from students about how high they need to maintain their GPA to play and how to reach out to other students on their team," Merino said. "I'm looking forward to cultivating a healthy culture of gaming at NWACC and establishing another community where the students feel like they can belong."

The esports program received a donation of nine computer consoles from GameStop, and the school's IT department said the equipment is cutting edge, Brewer said.

Right now, team members can compete from home, the student center on campus and many other areas. There are plans for an on-campus lab, and competition will shift to the lab in the spring, Brewer said.

The program has no travel expenses, she noted.

A five-year feasibility study to see which other sports best fit the college is continuing, and another sports announcement isn't expected until spring, Brewer said.

"We're waiting on gathering all the data, making sure we're moving in the right direction and feel like that whatever we do is sustainable long term," she said.

The college hired Brewer in August as the Eagles' first full-time athletic director. She'd been a teacher and coach at Bentonville West High School the past three years.

The college's cross country teams are led by coach Josphat Boit, a former track and cross country star at the University of Arkansas. Northwest Arkansas Community College's board voted in 2019 to launch that program. Runners competed for the first time in the fall of 2021.

"It's always exciting when there is another sport," Boit said. "I'm really excited to see it. First of all, you don't have to build an infrastructure, which is a big plus. I think it's a good move to add esports."

In March, the college's Board of Trustees approved a student fee of $4 per credit hour to fund campus activities, student life and athletics programming. A full-time student with 15 credit hours will pay $60 per semester for the fee.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is the largest two-year college in the state with about 8,400 students enrolled for academic credit this fall semester.