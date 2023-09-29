NWA car dealership sued

Crain Kia of Bentonville violated federal law by firing an employee who complained of racial discrimination, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a lawsuit filed Thursday.

The EEOC claims that during a sales meeting around June 6, 2022, a sales manager used a racial slur to refer to a Black employee.

When the worker complained to management and human resources, he was given two choices, he said: Transfer to a different dealership or stay and write a statement saying he felt safe working there.

The employee declined both options, the EEOC said, and around June 13, the company fired him.

After a failed attempt to reach a pre-litigation settlement, the EEOC filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas, Fayetteville Division.

"An employer cannot terminate an employee because he or she complained about race discrimination," said EEOC Memphis District Office Acting District Director Edmond Sims. "Employees would stop reporting discrimination if such retaliation were lawful."

The case is Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Crain Automotive Holdings LLC et al.