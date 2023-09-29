FOOTBALL

XFL, USFL plan merger

The XFL and USFL plan to join forces. The spring pro football leagues announced in a statement Thursday they would merge going forward. The statement said details of the new league would come out at a later date. The XFL has eight teams from Seattle, Washington, to Washington, D.C. The USFL also has eight teams that stretch from New Jersey to Memphis. The XFL, first founded in 2001, returned to action in 2020 but had to shut down due to covid. The league eventually filed for bankruptcy. It was reborn in February. The USFL played its first season in 2022. Both leagues said the merger was subject to customary regulatory approvals. If the transaction goes through, the new league "will establish best-in-class operations based on the most recent seasons of both leagues," according to the statement.

BASEBALL

O's sign 30-year lease

The Baltimore Orioles have reached a deal with the state of Maryland that keeps the team at Camden Yards for at least 30 years, according to an announcement after the third inning of Thursday night's game against Boston. Between innings, a message appeared on the scoreboard telling the crowd about the agreement between the Orioles, the state, Gov. Wes Moore and the Maryland Stadium Authority. The Democratic governor and Orioles chairman John Angelos were shown on the video board. The team's lease was to expire at the end of the year, so this was a welcome announcement for fans. Although Angelos insisted the team wasn't moving, the looming lease deadline was a source of angst during what has otherwise been a delightful season for Baltimore fans. The Orioles have the best record in the American League and have already clinched a spot in the postseason.

Elbow injury for McNeil

Jeff McNeil has a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow but the 2022 NL batting champion is not expected to need surgery. McNeil was placed on the 10-day injured list by the New York Mets on Thursday, ending his season. The injury was diagnosed Wednesday, after McNeil went 1 for 4 in a doubleheader opener against Miami. He is to receive a PRP injection today. McNeil said he was injured Sept. 11 when he slid awkwardly while being tagged out at second base by Arizona's Jordan Lawlar while trying to stretch a fifth-inning single.

Red Sox pitcher placed on IL

The Boston Red Sox put right-handed reliever Chris Martin on the 15-day injured list with a viral infection Thursday, ending his season. Manager Alex Cora said Martin was going home and having testing. Martin had a terrific season for the Red Sox, going 4-1 with a 1.05 ERA in in 55 appearances. This was his first year with Boston.

HOCKEY

Tampa goalie out 2 months

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to miss the first two months of the NHL season after undergoing back surgery. The team announced the stunning injury news Thursday, midway through training camp and with opening night less than two weeks away. General Manager Julien BriseBois said Vasilevskiy had a successful microdiscectomy to address a lumbar disk herniation. The recovery could sideline arguably the best goalie in the world for 25 or more games. Tampa Bay was hoping the 29-year-old Russian would be fresh after a first-round playoff exit following three consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final. Vasilevskiy won the Vezina Trophy in 2019 as the league's top netminder and the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2021 as playoff MVP. No one played more hockey from August 2020 through the end of the playoffs last season than Vasilevskiy, who was on the ice for just over 14,769 minutes of game action. He said after the series defeat to Toronto he struggled with a heavy workload.

TENNIS

De Minaur wins in China

Alex de Minaur rallied from a break down in the deciding set to beat three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (6) Thursday in the first round of the China Open. The 12th-ranked Australian trailed 5-3 in the third set with Murray serving for the match, but broke back before winning a tense tiebreaker to advance to the second round. Eight of the top-10 ranked players are in Beijing for the China Open, including Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev. The second-ranked Alcaraz will open against qualifier Yannick Hanfmann today for his first competitive match since he reached the semifinals at the U.S. Open. Medvedev will play Tommy Paul in the first round with de Minaur waiting for the second-seeded Russian in the next round.