100 years ago

Sept. 29, 1923

The judicial dignity of Municipal Judge Jack Weas was under a severe test yesterday morning when Jeff Gibson, aged 31, charged with having two wives, which he admitted, confronted him with wife No. 1 and wife No. 2 clinging to the prisoner, in loving embrace ... The spectacle in the courtroom at times reminded one of a scene lifted out of a comic opera. Gibson sat on a bench. On either side of him were wife No. 1 and wife No. 2. Each of them cuddled close to him, and each tried to prove possession by encircling arms about his neck.

50 years ago

Sept. 29, 1973

EL DORADO -- A search in which three Army National Guardsmen died during its early hours continued into the night Friday, more than 24 hours after a Texas International Airlines Convair 600 carrying 11 persons disappeared after takeoff from El Dorado Municipal Airport. The Guardsmen, from Camp Robinson, were killed about 4 a.m. Friday near Prescott when their helicopter crashed in a heavy fog and burned. ... Their helicopter and another was on its way to aid in the search for the missing Convair, which left El Dorado at 8:20 p.m. on a flight to Texarkana, some 20 minutes away.

25 years ago

Sept. 29, 1998

FORDYCE -- A 70-year-old Little Rock woman, who was on her way to Muskogee, Okla., to clean up a rental house, may have been abducted in Dallas County, authorities fear. "It doesn't look good," Sheriff Donny Ford said Monday. Bonnie D. Smedley's abandoned car was found shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday by Arkansas State Police Trooper David Sims of Fordyce near a fishing spot on the Saline River at the U.S. 167 bridge, about 15 miles south of Sheridan and a mile north of Farindale in northeast Dallas County near the Grant County line. ... Inside Smedley's 1996 gold Saturn, deputies found a suitcase containing money, jewelry and cleaning supplies, which led authorities to discount robbery as a motive.

10 years ago

Sept. 29, 2013

U.S. District Judge Bill Wilson on Thursday rejected former Arkansas State Police Lt. Sedrick Reed's appeal of a magistrate judge's order requiring him to be detained until his trial, which is scheduled for March 4. Reed, 43, and his cousin, Lamont Johnson, 45, have pleaded innocent to federal charges accusing them of conspiring to sell cocaine and heroin that officers say Reed stole from the state police evidence room, which he supervised. The drugs had been seized in traffic stops. At a July hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Tom Ray ordered Reed to remain in custody until his trial on the grounds that he posed a risk of flight as well as a potential threat to the safety of the community if released. Johnson hasn't asked for a hearing to determine whether he can be set free until the trial.