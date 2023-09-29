Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

PREP TENNIS: de Vera wins second consecutive conference singles championship

by Rick Fires | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Top-seeded Stella de Vera of Rogers Heritage returns a shot to second-seeded Olivia Menendez of Fayetteville in de Vera’s three-set victory in the 6A-West Conference singles tennis final Thursday at Springdale Har-Ber. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)

SPRINGDALE -- No.

Print Headline: De Vera regroups, takes 6A-West title

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT