Pulaski County schools budget to tap reserves

The School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District on Thursday approved a 2023-24 budget that anticipates drawing almost $4 million from reserve funds over the course of the year to meet expenses.

The board voted 4-2 in support of the budget -- due today to the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education -- after questioning district leaders about the financial impact of unpaid school meals, employee travel, virtual instruction and internal communication issues.

The Pulaski County Special Board's approval comes after the neighboring Little Rock School District's board approved a budget last week that also drew from reserves. The Little Rock budget includes a projected draw of $6.9 million from what is now $28.67 million in unrestricted reserves by the end of the fiscal year to meet anticipated expenses.

The Pulaski County Special budget envisions $155,400,894 in state and local revenue this year and total expenditures of $159,342,348.

The district started this new school year with $16.49 million in reserves that could drop to $12.55 million by the end of the year.

The end of $39.45 million in federal covid-19 relief money to the district and the passage of the Arkansas LEARNS Act earlier in this calendar year were cited by Superintendent Charles McNulty and Treasurer Jacqueline Rowlett as contributing to the need to pull from the balances from the 2022-23 school year.

The district had used the special federal funding, for example, for instruction but also for school nurses, sanitation supplies, extra employee pay for extra covid-19 era work, and its Driven Virtual Academy that has seen its enrollment of online students drop from as many as 600 two years ago to about 150. That has resulted in more staff than needed, McNulty said.

The district received about $4 million in new money from the state to raise all teacher salaries to at least $50,000 and ensure $2,000 raises for those who were already making $50,000. The salary law resulted in an additional $2 million cost for teachers that is being absorbed by the district, Rowlett said.

The district's costs for certified and support staff salaries and benefits were $112.8 million last year. Those costs are expected to total $125.9 million this year, Rowlett said.

The new budget incorporates increased revenue of as much as $10 million from local property taxes -- the result of increased property values within the district borders -- to offset rising expenses. The property tax revenue is growing from $123.7 million to $133.9 million for this year.

In response to board member questions:

McNulty said he intends to seek a settlement agreement with school food service provider Chartwell Schools Dining Services to offset what is expected to be the district's burden of $450,000 owed -- but unpaid -- by students for school meals.

McNulty and Rowlett said that a hiring freeze has been put in place and some administrative vacancies in departments such as transportation and educational accountability won't be filled. As many as a dozen secondary school teaching jobs will be eliminated as the use of the college-style block schedule in middle and high schools is expanded.

Employee travel for professional training is necessary but will be "lean," McNulty said.

The district will offset an expected lack of cash flow next spring by asking Pulaski County government officials to encourage mortgage companies to submit property tax payments tied to home mortgages earlier in the year for distribution to the district.

McNulty suggested to the board that an outside agency or consultants be brought in to help the district with cutting expenses. Rowlett objected to that, saying that in her previous roles working for the state of Arkansas and the North Little Rock School District, she had personally trained those who might be invited as financial consultants and had developed some of the state's financial procedures. She also said she is able to call on financial officers for the state and other school districts if she needs advice.

Board members Tina Ward and Shelby Thomas advocated for improved internal communications on district financial matters. Thomas said the district has the talent internally to figure out budget needs. He also said "$12 million [in reserves] isn't going to cut it!"

Those voting in favor of the proposed budget were board President Stephen Delaney and board members Ward, Thomas and Laurel Tait. Those voting against were Wendy Potter and Heather Smith. Board member Eli Keller was absent.

Tait asked that the district leaders bring to the board in October a plan for cutting expenses.