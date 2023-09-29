ScreenTime

There is a certain predictability to the year in movies; there's a reason movies have dribbled out over the past few weeks, and this week the floodgates open with at least five new films opening. We've settled into the school year, a lot of football teams have already had their playoffs hopes dashed and summer has been officially shut down.

Chief among the new releases this week could be the Game Stop stock fable "Dumb Money," which is reviewed elsewhere in this section. Or it might be "The Creator," also reviewed elsewhere in this section, the highly anticipated sci-fi epic from Gareth Edwards that stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, and Allison Janney.

Early reviews for "The Creator" have been pretty good -- and, unlike a lot of other movies (we're looking at you, "Flash") that were greeted with a lot of over-the-top hyperbole, these reviews seem to be coming from professional movie critics: "It's an intriguing, stimulating, exhilarating movie," the (U.K.) Guardian gushes; the more-measured Variety allows that while it looks "stunning ... it's hard to take much of anything seriously" and that the best strategy is to "set your brains to standby mode and focus on the fireworks."

Also opening, presumably to very different audiences, are the kid-friendly "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie" and the latest installment of the psychological thriller/gorefest series "Saw X." Then there's "The Blind," which -- and I had to check this twice -- is actually about "Duck Dynasty" star Phil Robertson's struggle "to conquer the shame of his past" and ultimately find "redemption in an unlikely place."

Elsewhere, on smaller screens, we have:

"Join or Die" (not rated, 1 hour, 39 minutes, screening at 1 p.m. today, Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts) Arkansas Impact Philanthropy and the Clinton Presidential Center presents this documentary about the unraveling of civic involvement as chronicled by political scientist Robert Putnam, whose research demonstrates how the declines in community connections could hold the answers to our democracy's present crisis. With Hillary Clinton, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, along with stories of groups building community in neighborhoods across the country. Filmmakers Pete and Rebecca Davis will be in attendance. Admission is free.

"The Plus One" (PG-13, 1 hour, 34 minutes, On Demand) This modern romantic comedy revolves around Lizzie (Ashanti) who is meticulously planning her perfect destination wedding thanks to her doting father (Cedric The Entertainer) but her intentions are thrown into disarray when her man of honor Marshall (Jonathan Bennett) brings his nothing-but-trouble former flame, who still commands his affections. With Michelle Hurd, B.J. Britt, Cassandra Scerbo, Julissa Bermudez, Wesley Armstrong; directed by Erik White.

"The Re-education of Molly Singer" (R, 2 hours, On Demand) Memories (fuzzy though they may be) of college are sure to resurface for audiences of this comedy in which Molly Singer (Britt Robertson), now a lawyer, was the life of every university party. She's about to be fired because she can't abandon the partying habit, with one chance to save her job: re-enroll in her alma mater and befriend her boss' socially awkward son, and transform him into a campus hero. With Jaime Pressly, Ty Simpkins, Nico Santos, Wendie Malick; directed by Andy Palmer.

"Heist 88." (30-minute episodes, Showtime) This series, inspired by one of the largest bank robberies in U.S. history, focuses on Jeremy Horne (Courtney B. Vance), a criminal mastermind who can convince anyone to do just about anything; he recruits four young bank employees to steal close to $80 million. With Keesha Sharp, Bentley Green, Keith David, Precious Way; directed by Menhaj Huda.

"R BnB" (not rated, 1 hour, 34 minutes, On Demand) Realizing they are being video recorded, a wealthy, attractive New York couple celebrating their first anniversary find it necessary to escape from a secluded Airbnb, which is difficult because the owners are attempting to kill the husband and hold his wife hostage. Why? Watch and find out. With Ryon Thomas, Bryanna McQueeney, Gloria Mann, Alex Galick; directed by Robert Mann.

"The Super Models" (TV-MA, episodes run between 48 and 55 minutes, Apple TV+) This four-part documentary series begins in the 1980s when four women from different corners of the world arrive in New York and transform the fashion industry, becoming more famous than the designers of the prestigious clothing they wear on runways and in glossy magazine images. With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington. With John Galliano, Marc Jacobs, Isaac Mizrahi, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Anna Sui, Donatella Versace,Vivienne Westwood; directed by Larissa Bills and Roger Ross Williams.

