Seahawks vs. Giants Week 4 Odds, Best Bets and Predictions

The Seahawks travel cross-country to New York this week to take on a Giants team thats enjoyed a lengthy layoff since its last game.

Its been a rocky start to the season for the G-Men, who were embarrassed in front of national TV audiences by the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in the season opener and the 49ers on Thursday Night Football last week. Perhaps Monday Night Football will be a different story.

Seattle, which beat New York 27–13 at home last season, is a 1.5-point underdog at MetLife Stadium on Monday. The total is set at 47.5 points, according to SI Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Giants Odds and Game Info

Moneyline: Seahawks (-118) | Giants (+100)

Spread: SEA -0.5 (-118) | NYG +0.5 (-110)

Total: 46.5 — Over (-125) | Under (+100)

Game Info: Monday, Oct. 2, 8:15 p.m. ET | ABC, ESPN

Seahawks vs. Giants Best Bet: Over 46.5 Points (-125)

Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Seattle and New York Bay Key Stats and Fun Facts

The Giants average the second-fewest points per game in the NFL (14.3).

The Seahawks have covered and the over has hit in two of their three games so far.

New York is one of three teams that remain winless against the spread this season.

Seattles offense found its footing after a 30-13 Week 1 loss to the Rams. The Seahawks scored 37 points in back-to-back wins on the road against the Lions (in overtime) and at home against the Panthers. Of course, their defense still leaves much to be desired considering its allowing even more points per game (29.3) than their fourth-ranked offense averages (29).

Opponents are teeing off on Seattles secondary, which has been without Jamal Adams (quad) and Riq Woolen (chest), both of whom are set to return this week. New York doesnt profile as an offense built to take advantage of a suspect secondary, though. Daniel Jones has twice as many interceptions (four) as he does touchdowns (two), but his subpar passing stats have to be taken with a grain of salt considering the caliber of defenses hes struggled against. He threw for over 300 yards in a comeback win against the Cardinals.

The Seahawks have been a top-10 defense against the run and theyve held every opponent under four yards per carry so far. That could change if Saquon Barkley (ankle) returns to the field this week, though the Giants Pro Bowler was held to just 53 yards on 20 attempts the last time these teams met.

Only Denver and Chicago allow more points per game than New York, which concedes 32.7 per game. Don "Wink" Martindales defense is middle of the pack against the pass but is bottom five against the run, which could allow second-year back Kenneth Walker to have a big outing. He went over 100 scrimmage yards for the first time this season last week and scored two touchdowns for the second game in a row.

Theres a chance DK Metcalf (ribs) is out Monday after he missed practice Thursday, which could thrust rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba into the spotlight.

Both teams are still dealing with injuries along the offensive line, though Jones has taken more of a beating than Geno Smith with 12 sacks compared to seven for the Seahawks signal-caller. Giants tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) is questionable and hasnt played since Week 1 and the same goes for Seattle tackle Charles Cross (toe). New York also expects guard Ben Bredeson (concussion) to return this week.

Simply put, these are two of the four worst defenses in the league. Seattle has proved it can score enough points to hold up its end of the bargain and the Giants should have a much easier time scoring on a non-49ers or Cowboys defense.