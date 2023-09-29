Searcy landlord ordered to stay in jail awaiting sex-trafficking trial

A White County man indicted on charges of sex trafficking and drug distribution will have to stay in jail until his case is resolved, according to an order filed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Edie Ervin on Thursday.

Ervin, in an 11-page order, ruled that Thomas Ray Kelso, 72, of Searcy, posed too great a danger to the community as well as a risk of flight, citing his age, out-of-state family and associates, access to funds, and the possibility that Kelso could receive a life sentence if convicted.

In the order, Ervin noted that Kelso came to the attention of the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force in April after investigators received information that he was distributing methamphetamine from the Briarwood Apartments in Searcy, which he owned but has since sold. A subsequent investigation also uncovered information that Kelso was coercing vulnerable female tenants to perform sex acts in exchange for shelter, electricity and drugs, Ervin wrote.

Following Kelso's appearance in court Wednesday with his attorney, John Wesley Hall Jr. of Little Rock, to consider his motion for pre-trial release, which was opposed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant, Ervin said she would take the matter under advisement and issue a written order once she had decided on the motion. Kelso is currently being held in federal custody in the Prairie County jail in Des Arc.

On April 18, 2023, officers executed search warrants on a Briarwood apartment that Kelso used for storage, and a large, vacant office complex that he owns on North Spruce Street in Searcy. During the search, officers found methamphetamine, two loaded syringes, two blue M30 pills believed to be laced with fentanyl, digital scales, used and unused syringes, firearms, and ammunition.

In June of 2023, Kelso was charged in White County Circuit Court with trafficking of persons, rape, and an assortment of drug and firearms crimes and the following month, was charged in a federal criminal complaint. At that time, Kelso waived a bond hearing due to the pending state charges and remained in state custody until the state charges were dismissed following Kelso's indictment by a federal grand jury on three counts of sex trafficking by means of force, fraud, or coercion, and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

At Wednesday's hearing, Kelso proposed that he be released to live at a vacant, two-story office building he owns in Searcy. Ervin noted in her order that the property is currently for sale and would leave Kelso's living arrangements up in the air should the property sell while he is awaiting trial.

She noted that prior to his April 2023 arrest, Kelso began selling properties he owned for income production and that he testified Wednesday that he currently has $5,000 in the bank, $300,000 in net sale proceeds held by a title company and $66,000 held by an attorney in Dallas.

Ervin said in the order that much of Kelso's testimony was not credible and that the weight of the evidence against him favored detention.

"Based on my review of the entire record, the number of victims and consistency of their statements, and my observation of Mr. Kelso's testimony, I find the allegations believable and convincing," Ervin wrote in the order. "The evidence strongly suggests that Mr. Kelso is a predator who views women solely as objects for his gratification."

Ervin also said that with Kelso's admission that he has access to some $366,000, "despite his claim that he is losing money and has limited funds," and a May email in which Kelso wrote to his girlfriend that he had "plans starting with unfinished business in Dallas then a trip to the coast," she was concerned that he might flee.

"Mr. Kelso has the means and motive to flee the jurisdiction," Ervin wrote. "He appears to have no ties, other than real property, to the Eastern District of Arkansas. Approximately ten years ago, he moved here from Texas, following his divorce from his wife of twenty-three years. Mr. Kelso has three adult children from this marriage, who live in Texas, with whom he has infrequent contact. Faced with the prospect of a sentence that, in effect, may be a life sentence, Mr. Kelso has reason to leave, despite his property interests.

"I can take Mr. Kelso's passport and place him on electronic monitoring," Ervin continued. "However, that will not prevent him from cutting his ankle monitor and fleeing. Nor will it assure that he will timely appear for court appearances that may well result in a sentence requiring him to live in prison for the rest of his natural life."