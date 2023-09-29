Several top prospects expected to attend Hogs-Aggies game

Several prospects are expected to attend Arkansas’ game against Texas A&M on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as guests of the Hogs.

Being the home team, Arkansas is able to distribute tickets to prospects, but the coaches are unable to interact with the recruits with the game being off campus.

Some of the notable recruits expected to visit for the game are:

'24 Razorback DB commitment Ahhkari Johnson, 5-11, 180 pounds, of Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove. Picked Hogs over TCU, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Missouri and other schools

’24 Arkansas QB commitment KJ Jackson, 6-4, 217 pounds, of Montgomery (Ala.) St. James. Chose Hogs over North Carolina, Penn State, Mississippi, Louisville, Missouri and Kentucky. Two major recruiting services rate him a 4-star prospect.

‘24 Arkansas DB pledge Jaden Allen, 6-0, 165 pounds, of Aledo, Texas. Accumulated offers from Alabama, Texas, LSU, Southern Cal, Michigan State, LSU and other programs before choosing Hogs on April 21.

’24 Razorback WR commitment CJ Brown, 6-1, 180 pounds, of Bentonville. Chose Hogs over Tennessee, Minnesota, Kansas State, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, Purdue and others. Consensus 3-star recruit.

’26 Arkansas DB commitment Tay Lockett, 6-0, 165 pounds, of Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco. He picked the Razorbacks over about 30 other scholarship offers from schools like Southern Cal, Penn State, Florida State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Michigan and Texas A&M in August.

’26 WR Madden Williams, 6-2, 180 pounds, of Bellflower (Calif.) St. John. Bosco has 17 scholarship offers from schools like Georgia, Texas, Oregon, Notre Dame, Stanford, Washington, Maryland, Michigan State and others. He’s attending the game with Lockett and Lockett’s stepfather Nate Rozzelle.

’25 LB Riley Pettijohn, 6-3, 200 pounds, of McKinney, Texas. Consensus 4-star prospect with offers from Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, LSU and others.

’25 DE Jordan Covington, 6-2, 245 pounds, of McKinney, Texas. Has Missouri, UNLV, Cincinnati, North Texas offers

’25 DB Zadian Gentry, 6-1, 170 pounds, of McKinney, Texas. Visited Fayetteville for spring scrimmage on April 15. Arkansas, Oklahoma, Auburn, TCU, Nebraska, Purdue, SMU and other offers.

’24 LB Jonathan Agumadu, 6-2, 220 pounds, of McKinney, Texas. Consensus 3-star Oklahoma State commitment with offers from Missouri, UNLV, SMU and others.

’25 RB DJ Dugar, 6-0, 200 pounds, of Leander, (Texas) Glenn Rivals. 4-star prospect with Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and other offers. He visited Fayetteville in March and left with an offer from the Razorbacks.

’24 Arkansas DB commitment Tevis Metcalf, 5-11, 175 pounds, of Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville. Younger brother of Arkansas safety TJ Metcalf. The consensus 3-star recruit plans to enroll at Arkansas in January.