Some may be correct for writing off SEC

The season is just one-third gone and national pundits are writing the SEC off, and they may be right.

The SEC has parity, but part of that is no team has yet proven to be greatly superior -- especially Alabama, which has some quarterback issues.

Even though there is a full slate of SEC games this week, not a lot is expected to be learned as five of the visiting teams are favored, including Texas A&M, which is technically the visitor against Arkansas, which will wear home colors.

Had a good week picking, going 9-1 to bring the season record to 42-8.

Here's this week's picks:

Texas A&M at Arkansas

This is probably the last time the Razorbacks will be the home team against the Aggies in Arlington. The contract is up after 2024 and Texas A&M doesn't make as much as it does playing in College Station. Bobby Petrino won't be dialing up a special package for the Hogs -- he did that last year at Missouri State. This one comes down to quarterback play and Arkansas has the advantage there. Expect it to improve off last week's effort with less penalties. Arkansas 35-31

Arkansas State at UMass

The Red Wolves have settled on a quarterback and picked up some much needed confidence with a win over Southern Miss last weekend. The Minutemen have lost three in a row, including badly to Auburn 59-14. Arkansas State 28-17

Alabama at Mississippi State

Maybe Nick Saban got a clue as to why his team isn't as good as expected when this week when Jaheim Oatis, a defensive lineman, complained about the cowbells. Maybe he should be focused on the game and not inciting the MSU fans to ring harder and louder. Until the Bulldogs go back to the Air Raid offense, they are going to struggle. Alabama 35-21

Georgia at Auburn

The Bulldogs are going to start picking up some momentum against the Tiger,s who are struggling at quarterback. The Bulldogs have not looked a three-peat team, but their schedule has been soft at best. This is a chance for Kirby Smart to get his team playing at a higher level in a hostile environment. Georgia 41-17

Florida at Kentucky

The Gators followed up their huge win over Tennessee with a mediocre win over UNC-Charlotte, a team that is 1-3 on the season, so who knows which team will show up in Krogerville. The Wildcats are undefeated and untested. Florida's defense is good against the run, so expect the Wildcats to be airing it out. Kentucky 42-24

LSU at Ole Miss

Always a rivalry with lots of emotion and the Rebels' defense, not a strength under Lane Kiffin, faces an enormous challenge in trying to slow Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels and his favorite receive Malik Nabers, plus the home team may have a hangover. Not because of the Grove but another loss to Alabama. This one could go down to the final possession. LSU 31-28

Missouri at Vanderbilt

The undefeated Tigers are winning with a balanced offense that is averaging 152 yards per game rushing and 281 passing. The Commodores has not been solid so far but the offense has helped them win two games. Vanderbilt is not a hostile environment. Missouri 35-17

South Carolina at Tennessee

The Vols are known for offense and lead the SEC in rushing, averaging almost 230 yards per game. The Gamecocks are last in the SEC in passing yards allowed, giving up an average of 217 per game, but they are first in passing, averaging 340 yards a game. Tennessee is fourth in the SEC against the pass. Could be an interesting game. Tennessee 35-31