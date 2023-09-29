SOCCER

No. 7 Arkansas women take down Missouri

Arkansas’ Ava Tankersley connected on a penalty kick goal in the first half as the No. 7 Razorbacks defeated Missouri 1-0 for the fifth consecutive victory Thursday night at Walton Soccer Stadium in Columbia, Mo.

The Razorbacks (8-2-1, 4-0-0 SEC) picked up the penalty on a hand ball by Missouri’s Mia Yang at the 13:25 mark of the first half. Tankersley put the ball past Tigers goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach into the bottom left corner of the net for the game’s only goal.

Missouri (5-4-2, 1-3-0) managed only seven shots with two on goal, both of which were stopped by Arkansas goaltender Phoebe Carver. The Razorbacks had 13 shots, 9 on goal. The Razorbacks are off until Thursday, when they host Georgia at 6 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

IMCA stock car event slated for BMS

One of the nation’s most lucrative grass roots dirt track racing will be held tonight at Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove with the 28th annual Schoenfeld Headers Mid-America IMCA Stock Car Championships.

Saturday night’s 50-lap main will pay $10,000 to win and $800 to start. Qualifying heat races will be held tonight with B features scheduled for Saturday night before the A-Main feature. The track’s IMCA modified, hobby stock and factory stock divisions will compete both nights.

Time trials for the event were held Thursday night.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 tonight and $20 on Saturday night. Children aged 14 and under get in free. Pit passes are $35 each night.



