Stats for Arkansas’ 2024 football commits

How Arkansas’ 2024 football commitments are faring.

PS. NAME;HT;WT.;SCHOOL;TONIGHT

DB JADEN ALLEN; 6-0; 165; Aledo, Texas; at The Colony

FOR SEASON: 16 TT, 2 PBU

RB JADAN BAUGH; 6-1; 215; Decatur, (Ga.) Columbia; at Callaway

FOR SEASON: 41-386 rushing, 5 TDs, 6-15-90 passing, 9-171 receiving, 3 TDs, 30 TT, int return for TD, 4-8 PATs

OL KOBE BRANHAM; 6-6; 320; Ft. Smith Southside; at Bentonville

FOR SEASON: Graded 95.9%, 13 total domination blocks, no sacks allowed

DB SELMAN BRIDGES; 6-3; 170; Temple, (Texas) Lake Belton; at Cleburne

FOR SEASON: 11 TT, 2 PBU, 1-55 KOR

DB JEREMY COOK; 6-3; 185; Hoover, Ala.; vs. Mtn. Brook

FOR SEASON: 40 TT, 1 TFL, 1 PBU

WR CJ BROWN; 6-1, 180; Bentonville; vs. Ft. Smith Southside

FOR SEASON: 18-396 receiving, 5 TDs, 1-1-62 passing, 1 TD, 3-222 KOR, 2 TDs

DL CHARLESTON COLLINS; 6-5; 270; Mills; Thurs. at Maumelle

FOR SEASON: 51 TT, 18 TFL, 7 sacks, 2 PD, 2 FF, 1 blocked X-point, 1-8 receiving, 1 TD, 8-37 rushing, 3 TDs

WR COURTNEY CRUTCHFIELD; 6-2; 175; Pine Bluff; at Beebe

FOR SEASON: 15-333 receiving, 6 TDs, 2-20 rushing, 1 TD, 3 TT

OL KAI GREER, 6-6; 285; Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge; at Porter Ridge

FOR SEASON: Graded 85.6%, 35 knockdown blocks, no sacks allowed

DL KAVION HENDERSON; 6-3; 238; Leeds, Ala.; vs. Sylacauga

FOR SEASON: 33 TT, 4 sacks, 6 TFL

QB KJ JACKSON; 6-4; 217; Montgomery (Ala.) St. James; vs. Charles Henderson

FOR SEASON: 41-65-954 passing, 15 TDs, 1 int, 40-132 rushing, 4 TDs

ATH AHKHARI JOHNSON; 5-11; 180; Texarkana, (Texas) Pleasant Grove; Open date

FOR SEASON: 61-84-994 passing, 11 TDs, 3 ints, 45-295 rushing, 4 TDs

LB JUSTIN LOGAN; 6-2; 220; Marietta, (Ga.) Kell; Open date

FOR SEASON: 25 TT, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hurries, 1 RF, 1 FF, 1 int.

OL ZURI MADISON; 6-4; 315; Lexington, (Ken.) Douglass; Open date

FOR SEASON: 1.75 grade (1.60 goal), 7 pancake blocks, no sacks allowed

DB TEVIS METCALF; 5-11; 175; Pinson, (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville; at Thompson

FOR SEASON: Grade 93%, 3 TT, 1 PBU

ATH JUJU POPE; 6-0; 195; Batesville (Miss.) South Panola; Open date

FOR SEASON: 24-129 rushing, 3 TDs

WR ASHTON BETHEL-ROMAN; 6-1; 170; Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point; Sat. vs. George Ranch

FOR SEASON: 18-308 receiving, 3 TDs, 2-24 rushing, 2-57 PR

RB BRAYLEN RUSSELL; 6-2; 230 Benton; vs. Marion

FOR SEASON: 60-323 rushing, 5 TDs, 3-39 receiving, 2 TDs

LB WYATT SIMMONS; 6-3; 215; Harding Academy; vs. Lonoke

FOR SEASON: 24 TT, 4 TFL, 1 FF, 8-27 rushing, 4 TDs

LAST WEEK:

JADEN ALLEN (1 TT in 70-0 victory over Saginaw); JADAN BAUGH (6-130 rushing, 2 TDs, 4-71 receiving, 1 TD, 2 TT, 1-3 PATS in 31-6 victory over McNair); KOBE BRANHAM (Graded 97%, 4 domination blocks, no sacks allowed in 44-38 loss to Rogers); SELMAN BRIDGES (1 TT, 1-55 KOR in 48-0 victory over Waco); JEREMY COOK (8 TT, 1 PBU in 28-7 loss to Hewitt-Trussville); CJ BROWN (5-85 receiving, 1 TD, 1-95 KOR for TD in 73-39 victory over Springdale Har-Ber); CHARLESTON COLLINS (13 TT, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1-5 rushing, 1 TD in 31-27 victory over White Hall); COURTNEY CRUTCHFIELD (4-85 receiving, 1 TD, 1-8 rushing in 41-25 victory over Maumelle); KAI GREER (Open date); KAVION HENDERSON (Open date); KJ JACKSON (11-20-221 passing, 4 TDs, 17-22 rushing, 2 TDs in 49-48 victory over Southside); AHKHARI JOHNSON (11-17-194 passing, 2 TDs, 2 ints, 5-69 rushing, 1 TD in 45-0 victory over Paris); JUSTIN LOGAN (2 TT in 62-10 victory over Centennial); ZURI MADISON (DNP in 28-19 loss to Cathedral); TEVIS METCALF (DNP in 39-14 victory over Center Point); JUJU POPE (DNP in 26-11 victory over Clinton); ASHTON BETHEL-ROMAN (2-51 receiving, 2 TDs in 64-0 victory over Fort Bend Dulles); BRAYLEN RUSSELL (10-96 rushing, 2 TDs, 1-10 receiving, 1 TD in 56-7 victory over El Dorado); WYATT SIMMONS (4 TT, 2 TFL, 1 FF, 1-0 rushing in 42-6 victory over Stuttgart)