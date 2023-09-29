Police beat: Teen to face rape charge as an adult

Teen to face rape charge as an adult

A 16-year-old will face as an adult a felony rape charge after police say he forced his hand down a girl's pants at school, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Rodney Tillman at a residence on Sunnymeade Drive in Little Rock about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday after a girl said Tillman forcibly stuck his hand in her pants and touched her genitals, the report states.

Surveillance cameras at the school captured the incident, the report states, although it does not say at which school the assault is alleged to have taken place.

Tillman is charged with one count of rape. He was booked at the Pulaski County jail, but the jail's online inmate roster does not display minors in custody. Tillman pleaded innocent in court on Thursday, court records show.

Man arrested after gun threat report

The Arkansas State Police on Wednesday arrested a Sherwood man who is accused of pointing a gun at another motorist on the highway earlier that evening.

A trooper responding around 4:55 p.m. to a report of road rage with a weapon on U.S. 67/167 met with a person who said a man, later identified as Nicholas Smith, 30, cut him off in traffic before pulling alongside his vehicle and pointing a Glock at him, according to an arrest report.

Using a tag number and description provided by the victim, the trooper located Smith at his registered address around 5:30 p.m., the report says.

When asked if he owned a gun, Smith said he owned an AR-15, but later said that his father's Glock pistol was in his van, which matched the description of the vehicle given by the victim, the report says. Smith said he did not point the handgun at the other motorist, the report says.

The trooper arrested Smith, who faces a felony aggravated assault charge and was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday night in lieu of a $10,000 bond, an inmate roster showed.

LR woman jailed in assault of child

Little Rock police on Wednesday evening arrested a woman who they say got onto a school bus and hit a child in the head.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance around Pecan Lake Road, where witnesses told them a woman, later identified as Miranda Billings, 26, of Little Rock, got onto the bus and hit a child in the head with her phone in her hand, causing injury to the child, according to an arrest report.

Police arrested Billings about 5 p.m. near 4100 S. Shackelford Road, and she faces a felony charge of second-degree battery and misdemeanor counts of second-degree assault and unauthorized entry of a school bus.

She did not appear in the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Thursday evening.