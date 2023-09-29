THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Thursday’s game
5A-Central
Maumelle 34, Mills 28
Today’s games
7A-Central
Conway at North Little Rock
Jonesboro at Bryant
LR Central at FS Northside
LR Southwest at Cabot
7A-West
Bentonville West at Springdale
FS Southside at Bentonville
Rogers at Fayetteville
Springdale Har-Ber at Roger Heritage
6A-East
El Dorado at Searcy
Greene Co. Tech at Jacksonville
LR Catholic at West Memphis
Marion at Benton
Sylvan Hills at Sheridan
6A-West
Greenbrier at Greenwood
Mountain Home at Pulaski Academy
Siloam Springs at Russellville
Van Buren at Lake Hamilton
5A-Central
Joe T. Robinson at Vilonia
Morrilton at Watson Chapel
Pine Bluff at Beebe
5A-East
Forrest City at Valley View
Nettleton at Brookland
Paragould at Batesville
Wynne at Southside Batesville
5A-South
Hope at Hot Springs
HS Lakeside at Magnolia
LR Parkview at De Queen
Texarkana at Camden Fairview
5A-West
Clarksville at Shiloh Christian
Darndanelle at Pea Ridge
Farmington at Alma
Prairie Grove at Harrison
4A-1
Berryville at Gentry
Gravette at Lincoln
Green Forest at Ozark
Huntsville at Elkins
4A-2
Heber Springs at Bald Knob
Lonoke at Harding Academy
Riverview at Cave City
4A-3
Blytheville at Jonesboro Westside
Gosnell at Pocahontas
Rivercrest at Harrisburg
Trumann at Highland
4A-7
Arkadelphia at Mena
Waldron at Malvern
4A-4
Benton HG at Lamar
Central Ark. Christian at Mayflower
Dover at LR Hall
Pottsville at Bauxite
4A-8
DeWitt at Hamburg
Monticello at Dumas
Star City at McGehee
Warren at Crossett
3A-1
Booneville at West Fork
Charleston at Cedarville
Lavaca at Hackett
Mansfield at Greenland
3A-2
Perryville at Atkins
Salem at Newport
Yellville-Summit at Melbourne
3A-3
Osceola at Piggott
Palestine-Wheatley at Hoxie
3A-4
Bismarck at Paris
Danville at Centerpoint
Jessieville at Glen Rose
Magnet Cove at Two Rivers
3A-5
Fouke at Horatio
Prescott at Junction City
3A-6
Drew Central at Fordyce
Lake Village at Barton
2A-1
Conway Christian at Hector
Magazine at Johnson Co. Westside
2A-2
Cross County at Clarendon
Earle at Marked Tree
East Poinsett Co. at McCrory
Marianna at Des Arc
2A-3
Lafayette County at Mineral Springs
Mount ida at Poyen
Murfreesboro at Dierks
2A-4
Baptist Prep at Hazen
Carlisle at Episcopal Collegiate
Hampton at Bearden
Nonconference
England at Quitman
Marvell at Cutter-Morning Star
Rison at Bigelow
Walnut Ridge at Camden HG
8-Man
2A-North
Augusta at Brinkley
Izard County at Rector
2A-South
Dermott at Spring Hill
Hermitage at Mountain Pine
Woodlawn at Strong
3A-North
Corning at Cedar Ridge
Rose Bud at Mountain View
3A-South
Fountain Lake at Genoa Central
Subiaco Academy at Parkers Chapel