TikTok disputes report on steroid posts

by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS | Today at 2:01 a.m.
FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the TikTok home screen, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Boston. A report released Thursday, Sept. 28, by a tech watchdog group said TikTok has become a key marketing channel for vendors that want to promote steroids and other bodybuilding drugs to millions of people who use the app. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

NEW YORK -- TikTok has become a key marketing channel for vendors promoting steroids and other bodybuilding drugs to millions of the app's users, according to a report released Thursday that the social media company disputes.

In the study, the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate says popular videos encouraging use of the products for aesthetic or athletic gain are being posted by influencers who often downplay their risks.

"They're being marketed to young men by influencers who are deliberately saying, 'If you want to be like Captain America, you've got to take these drugs'," CCDH founder and Chief Executive Officer Imran Ahmed said.

The results from the study show TikTok videos promoting what researchers called "steroid-like drugs" have been viewed more than 587 million times in the U.S. over the past three years, with 72% of those views from users ages 18 to 24.

TikTok spokesperson Ben Rathe criticized the report, saying the group's methodology doesn't distinguish between harmful videos and positive content that talks about recovery from steroids or their side effects.

