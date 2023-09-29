TODAY’S TOP 10 GAMES

Sections
by Sam Lane | Today at 2:25 a.m.
Little Rock Parkview quarterback Eric McGehee (8) throws a pass during the team’s 54-7 win over Hot Springs on Sept. 21 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

NO. 1 LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW AT DE QUEEN

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Little Rock Parkview: Brad Bolding; De Queen: Richard Bell

RECORDS Little Rock Parkview: 4-0, 1-0 5A-South; De Queen: 0-4, 0-1

NOTEWORTHY The Leopards have scored three touchdowns this season, no more than one in a game. … De Queen has won once of its past 43 games. … The Patriots won last season’s matchup, the first between the schools, 42-0. … Parkview has won 15 games in a row since Sept. 16, 2022.

NO. 2 BRYANT AT JONESBORO

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Bryant: Quad Sanders; Jonesboro: Tyler George

RECORDS Bryant: 3-1, 1-0 7A-Central; Jonesboro 1-3, 0-1

NOTEWORTHY The Hornets bounced back from their first in-state loss since 2018 with a 48-7 win over Fort Smith Northside last week. The Hornets have not lost to a Class 7A team since North Little Rock in 2018. … Bryant won its first-ever meeting with Jonesboro 43-14 last season. … The Golden Hurricane are averaging 19.3 points per game.

NO. 3 CONWAY AT NORTH LITTLE ROCK

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Conway: Buck James; North Little Rock: Clint Reed

RECORDS Conway: 4-0; North Little Rock: 1-3, 0-1

NOTEWORTHY Buck James has won 54 consecutive games against in-state teams as head coach at Conway and Bryant. … Conway wide receiver Cris O’Neal has 596 receiving yards. … Conway has allowed 14 times over its past three games, including two shutouts. … North Little Rock won its first game of the season last week with a 41-6 victory over Little Rock Central.

GREENBRIER AT NO. 4 GREENWOOD

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Greenbrier: Randy Tribble; Greenwood: Chris Young

RECORDS Greenbrier: 3-1, 2-0 6A-West; Greenwood: 5-0, 3-0

NOTEWORTHY Greenbrier has featured two quarterbacks this season — Kane Richardson and Kane Griffin — who have combined for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns. … Greenwood senior running back Brayedan Davis is averaging 132.8 rushing yards per game and has 13 rushing touchdowns. … Greenwood leads the state with 53.8 points per game. The Bulldogs are holding teams to 11.8 points per game.

NO. 7 ROGERS AT NO . 5 FAYETTEVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Rogers: Chad Harbison; Fayetteville: Casey Dick

RECORDS Rogers: 4-0, 1-0 7A-West; Fayetteville: 4-0, 1-0

NOTEWORTHY Fayetteville quarterback Drake Lindsey, who has committed to Minnesota, has 813 passing yards and 10 touchdowns this season. … The Bulldogs are averaging the second-most points this season with 53.3 per game. … The Mounties are holding opponents to 15 points per game. … Rogers senior quarterback Dane Williams has 1,048 passing yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE AT NO. 6 BENTONVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Fort Smith Southside: Kim Dameron; Bentonville: Jody Grant

RECORDS Fort Smith Southside: 3-1, 0-1 7A-West; Bentonville: 2-2, 1-0

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville’s two losses each came by three points. … Fort Smith Southside has rushed for 1,313 yards and 17 touchdowns. … Bentonville wide receiver and Arkansas commit CJ Brown has 396 yards and 5 touchdowns this season. … The Tigers have beaten the Mavericks in four straight meetings.

CLARKSVILLE AT NO. 8 SHILOH CHRISTIAN

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Clarksville: Khris Buckner; Shiloh Christian: Tucker Barnard

RECORDS Clarksville: 0-4, 0-1 5A-West; Shiloh Christian: 3-1, 1-0

NOTEWORTHY Shiloh Christian has beaten Clarksville in all four meetings between the schools, winning by a combined margin of 218-34. … Tucker Barnard is in his first season as the Saints’ coach after more than a decade at Stillwater, Okla. … Khris Buckner is in his eighth season at Clarksville, with a 14-62 record. … Shiloh Christian has not lost a conference game since 2017.

MOUNTAIN HOME AT NO. 10 PULASKI ACADEMY

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Mountain Home: Steve Ary; Pulaski Academy: Anthony Lucas

RECORDS Mountain Home: 3-2, 1-1 6A-West; Pulaski Academy: 3-1,1-1

NOTEWORTHY The Bruins have beaten the Bombers in their two previous meetings by a 104-47 margin. … After last week’s loss to Little Rock Christian, Anthony Lucas has a 28-3 record as a head coach. … Pulaski Academy wide receiver Walden Culpepper has 579 receiving yards this season.

NOTE No. 9 Little Rock Christian is idle

