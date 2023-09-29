The nation in brief: City settles in police shooting lawsuit

City settles in police shooting lawsuit

DENVER -- A Colorado city has reached a $2.8 million settlement in a lawsuit filed by the mother of a man killed by police in 2021 after taking heroic actions to stop a gunman who had shot another officer, a law firm announced Thursday.

Kathleen Boleyn filed the lawsuit in June 2022, a year after the midday shootings in the main square of Olde Town Arvada, about 7 miles northwest of downtown Denver.

Boleyn said her son, Johnny Hurley, ran toward danger and fatally shot the gunman, Ronald Troyke, who had just fatally shot officer Gordon Beesley. An investigation found Troyke was intent on killing as many officers as he could.

The lawsuit said Hurley was crouched down with a rifle pointing down and not in a threatening position when he was shot, adding that a witness said Hurley was taking the magazine out of a rifle that he took away from the shooter.

A district attorney investigation cleared the officer who shot him, Kraig Brownlow. The investigation said it appeared to the officer that Hurley was reloading the rifle or trying to fix something on it, and that Brownlow thought Hurley was a second shooter.

Tribal court backs slaves' descendants

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A judge for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation in Oklahoma ruled in favor of citizenship for two descendants of Black slaves once owned by tribal members, potentially paving the way for hundreds of other descendants known as freedmen.

District Judge Denette Mouser, based in the tribe's headquarters in Okmulgee, ruled late Wednesday in favor of two Black Muscogee Nation freedmen, Rhonda Grayson and Jeff Kennedy, who had sued the tribe's citizenship board for denying their applications. Mouser reversed the board's decision and ordered it to reconsider the applications in accordance with the tribe's Treaty of 1866, which provides that descendants of those listed on the Creek Freedmen Roll are eligible for tribal citizenship.

Freedman citizenship has been a difficult issue for tribes as the U.S. reckons with its history of racism. The Cherokee Nation has granted full citizenship to its freedmen, while other tribes, like the Muscogee Nation, have argued that sovereignty allows tribes to make their own decisions about who qualifies for citizenship.

Muscogee Nation Attorney General Geri Wisner said in a statement that the tribe plans to immediately appeal the ruling to the Muscogee Nation's Supreme Court.

Mouser pointed out in her decision that slavery within the tribe did not always look like slavery in the South and that slaves were often adopted into the owner's clan, where they participated in cultural ceremonies and spoke the tribal language. "The families later known as Creek Freedmen likewise walked the Trail of Tears alongside the tribal clans and fought to protect the new homeland upon arrival in Indian Territory," Mouser wrote.

Florida gunman said upset by car service

LARGO, Fla. -- A shooting at a Florida auto shop that killed two men was triggered by a former customer's dissatisfaction with work done on his car two years ago, police said Thursday.

The Largo Police Department said Eugene Frank Becker, 78, arrived at Stout's Automotive in a rental car Wednesday and sought out business owner Jodie Stout, 52. Investigators say Becker pulled out a handgun and shot Stout, who returned fire with his own gun, striking Becker multiple times. Both men later died at a hospital.

Police said in an email that evidence and witnesses indicate Becker felt he was overcharged when he brought a vehicle to Stout's for service in 2021. Authorities said family members told them Becker had recently been in a car crash that left him depressed.

Invasive lanternflies found in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois is the latest state to find invasive spotted lanternflies, a winged insect that's spreading across the eastern U.S. and is subject to squish-on-sight requests in New York and elsewhere.

First detected in the U.S. nearly a decade ago, the hitchhiking pest and its eggs have been getting rides on vehicles and trains as they expand from southeast Pennsylvania across the country.

Although the inch-long plant-hopper looks pretty with its distinctive black spots and bright red wing markings, the sap-sucking bug likes to mass and feed on plants. It then excretes a sticky, sugary waste called honeydew that attracts insects and a form of sooty mold that can finish off the already weakened plants, posing a danger to crops and native trees. The gunk can also collect on houses, decks and outdoor furniture.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture said a sighting of one of the winged adult insects was reported on Sept. 16 at an undisclosed location. After collecting specimens, officials confirmed Tuesday they are the first spotted lanternflies identified in the state. Native to eastern Asia, they've previously been confirmed in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, as well as parts of the southeastern U.S.

FILE - Plaintiff Rhonda Grayson speaks outside of the Muscogee Nation court building after a hearing challenging the Muscogee citizenship board on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Okmulgee, Okla. A tribal court judge for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation in Oklahoma has ruled in favor of two descendants of Black slaves once owned by tribal members. District Judge Denette Mouser, based in the tribe's headquarters in Okmulgee, ruled late Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in favor of two Black Muscogee Nation freedmen, Grayson and Jeff Kennedy, who had sued the tribe's citizenship board for denying their applications. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP, File)





