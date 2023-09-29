Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

UA’s Lopez makes return to Arkansas

by HAROLD McILVAIN Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:35 a.m.
Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez said this week’s stop on the LPGA Tour in Rogers is “one of my favorite weeks” on the tour. “Everyone is so welcoming, and every LPGA player loves their time here,” Lopez said. (AP/Gene J. Puskar)

ROGERS -- Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez doesn't need to be reminded where the LPGA Tour is at this week.

Print Headline: UA’s Lopez makes return to Arkansas

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT