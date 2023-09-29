WC students get ‘bucks’ to spend for good behavior

Students at Coleman Elementary in the Watson Chapel School District earn their own form of currency to either save or use for goods inside a ROAR store, which is established in an unused classroom.

ROAR is the Positive Behavior Intervention Support, or PBIS, in the district used to improve Coleman's culture and scholars' behavior while promoting a safe environment, according to a spokeswoman. Scholars receive 12 points for each subject based on exhibiting ROAR – respectful, organized, attentive and responsible – behavior.

Those points are then turned into Coleman Bucks – 8 points per buck – that can be spent in the store.

The students can save their bucks to purchase something big or spend it on something smaller. Items for sale include pens, snacks, stuffed animals, school supplies, books, sports balls and a scooter.

"They are given an envelope as their 'wallet,'" district spokeswoman Leslie Henderson said. "They have to count the money out and give their wallet back to their teacher."

Contributors to the ROAR include Walmart, Super One Foods, Paula Maeker, LaTonia Roberts, Tracey Campbell, Ora Reynolds, Phyllis Cage and Tanesha Curl.

WCSD personnel changes

A kindergarten teacher and two secondary counselors were hired by the WCSD during a special board meeting earlier this week.

The WCSD has seen a growth in its kindergarten class from expected enrollment numbers, prompting the district to hire another teacher in Alexis Scott. Melinda Miller and Theresa Evans were hired as secondary counselors. Resignations were accepted from high school assistant principal Brandi Strickland, counselor Faylisa Suggs and special education paraprofessional Teresa Pitts-Tisdale.

'Showing Your Stripes' winners honored

Students and adults in the Pine Bluff School District were presented with "Showing Your Stripes" awards from Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree during a board meeting earlier this week.

"Stripes" stands for self-discipline, trustworthiness, respect, innovation, patience, empathy and synergy.

Student winners were Lyric Goldsmith, Angelica Whitmore, Kamyia Murray, Danny Johnson, Markenzie Bell, X'Zaeviun Sims, Cortlynn Reed and Kasey Givens.

Tavante Calhoun was honored as a "Showing Your Stripes" community member and Pamela Ervin was honored as a "Showing Your Stripes" staff member.

Pine Bluff School District Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree presents a "Showing Your Stripes" award to Cortlynn Reed. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Pamela Ervin



Kasey Givens



X'Zaeviun Sims



Students cash in points earned through good behavior for these Coleman Bucks. (Special to The Commercial/Watson Chapel School District)

