Wildcats look for first win

Watson Chapel begins a three-game homestand tonight.

The Wildcats will host Morrilton at 7 p.m. in their second home game of the year.

Watson Chapel (0-5, 0-3 in 5A-Central) returns home after last week's 35-7 road loss at Joe T. Robinson.

Morrilton (3-2, 2-1) is coming off a 35-9 home win against Beebe.

Four of Watson Chapel's first five games this season were on the road. The Wildcats are off next week before hosting Vilonia and Maumelle afterward, the latter being the final home game before they go on the road the final two weeks of the season.

A trip to Beebe on Oct. 27 will be the only other time Watson Chapel will have to leave Jefferson County, as the Wildcats finish the season at White Hall.

The Wildcats have been fed to the fire in conference play so far. Their three opponents have been arguably the top three teams in the 5A-Central Conference. Each remains undefeated in conference play entering this week.

Morrilton is tied for fourth with White Hall after pulling away in the second half last week against Beebe. The Devil Dogs started conference play with a 27-21 win against Vilonia before falling 35-0 to Robinson.

The Watson Chapel defense has shown good flashes in each of these challenging conference games. The Wildcats frustrated the Pine Bluff High School offense for a bit in the second quarter of that game, then held Mills to 7 points in the first half at Wildcat Stadium. It didn't take Robinson as long to get its offense going last week in Little Rock, but Watson Chapel did hold the Senators to one touchdown in the first quarter.

The offense has moved the ball at times against those defenses but has struggled to score. Jalen Hobbs scored the Wildcats' first offensive touchdown of conference play in the second half last week, a 3-yard run.

Watson Chapel scored on special teams against Pine Bluff when Omarrion Hunter returned a kickoff. McErvin Bagby scored the 2-point conversion in that game, then led the Wildcats in rushing against Mills.

The Devil Dogs' defense has allowed an average of 21 points per game. The Wildcats managed to score 22 points at McGehee earlier in the season, so a performance closer to that one may help Watson Chapel hang around with Morrilton.

While Watson Chapel leans on running the ball, Morrilton has a more balanced approach. The Devil Dogs threw for 161 yards and four touchdowns last week against Beebe and rushed for 136 yards. They have been susceptible to turnovers at times, so if the Wildcats can win the turnover battle, that could be a big help in the search for a good showing at home.