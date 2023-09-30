Church notes

Washington County

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, holds services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays and are available live on Facebook, YouTube and centraltolife.com.

First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, Springdale, holds services at 10:30 a.m. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church's website. Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday and other church services.

Children's Sunday School classes meet at 9:30 a.m. Confirmation class meets at 9 a.m. Sundays for youth grades 6-12. Sunday School classes for adults are at 9 a.m. and Lectionary class and Wednesday morning Zoom fellowship is at 7 a.m.

Presbyterian Women will meet at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 2.

In a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas, Hispanic GED classes, underwritten by Crowder College have started a new semester. They meet in the Rail Room from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays and from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad.

Samaritan Fridays, an outreach program that provides help for those in need in the community, are each week, 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex of the church.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Benton County

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will hold service at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday School for children is at 9:45 in the lower level, adult Bible class is at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

Senior Safety Academy will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10. This is a free event, sponsored by Benton County S.A.L.T. Council. There will be a free breakfast and lunch for those who attend. Register at the website.

GriefShare classes meet from 2 to 4 p.m. every Tuesday in the church library. Quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays. Senior Choir meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday.

Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. Oct. 8 in the front church parking lot.

Information: (479)855-1324 or bvlutheran.com.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds service at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Kid's Connect and a nursery are available.

The Fall Women's Bible Study is on "The Birth of the Church: A study in the book of Acts" by David Jeremiah. The study meets each Monday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. or 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

Prayer Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday in the Chapel. The Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir meets at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Ping Pong group meets from 9 to 10 a.m. each Thursday.

Information: 855-1126 or email questions@bvcc.net.

First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., Bentonville wil hold services outdoors at 10:15 a.m. Oct. 1 at Orchards Park Pavilion with a picnic following.

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

The church is hosting a "Blessing of Animals"at 1 p.m. Oct. 4 on the South Lawn by the parking lot. Feel free to bring your leashed or crated domesticated animals of all shapes, sizes and faiths. If you are able, bring much-needed items to donate to the Bella Vista animal shelter, including dog and cat treats, toys, collars and trash bags.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services are livestreamed on the website, Facebook and YouTube. Listen to the podcast "Hearing Matters" on the website.

The exercise group meets at 7:45 Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in the Fellowship Hall and Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets at 1 p.m. Fridays in the office lobby.

Information: (479) 855-2390 or pcbv.org.

