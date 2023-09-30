A-State hits road on 2-game streak

Following a program record three consecutive home games in September, the Arkansas State University football team hits the road for the first time in almost a month as it travels to Amherst, Mass., to take on the University of Massachusetts today.

In last week's 44-37 win over Southern Miss, true freshman Jaylen Raynor had a breakout game with 366 total yards and five touchdowns, firmly establishing himself as the Red Wolves starting quarterback.

"I was really proud of the way Jaylen competed," Coach Butch Jones said of Raynor's performance against Southern Miss. "Moving forward, Jaylen has to build upon the things that he learned and the things that he can grow and get better from."

Arkansas State (2-2) lost its first two games of the season in blowout fashion, but have turned things around by winning two straight. The team will now look to build on the recent success as it attempts to win on the road for the first time since winning at Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 13, 2021.

"This week, it's probably the biggest challenge to date that we've had for a number of reasons," Jones said. "Going on the road. Very difficult place to play. When I watch the video of UMass as a football team, they should have at least three wins."

Jones pointed out that UMass (1-4) has lost its last two games by a combined five points -- a 34-31 overtime loss to New Mexico last Saturday and a 19-17 contest on the road at Eastern Michigan. It gave up a 50-yard, game-winning touchdown pass with a 1:20 remaining against EMU on Sept. 16.

UMass' only win of the season came in its opener on Aug. 26, when it went on the road and defeated New Mexico State 41-30 in a nationally televised contest.

While Arkansas State's quarterback uncertainty has seemingly been solved, UMass faces its counterpart's previous dilemma with three potential quarterbacks it could start.

Clemson and Georgia Tech transfer Taisun Phommachanh led UMass to its only win against New Mexico State, but he has missed the last three games with an injury and is questionable for today's game.

Carlos Davis has taken the majority of the snaps for the team since Phommachanh has been hurt and has thrown six touchdowns on the year. Freshman Ahmad Haston could also be an option as he appeared in last week's game and threw for 102 yards while completing all five of his pass attempts.

"They're going to run what they run," Jones said. "I think the thing that's challenging is keeping them in the pocket. They are very active. They can escape the pocket and make plays with their legs. They can throw the deep ball. They can make all the throws."

The Red Wolves defense will be tasked with slowing down the Minutemen's offensive attack. Anthony Simpson is the leading receiver for UMass averaging over 20 yards per catch on 19 receptions so far this season. George Johnson III, Mark Pope, Christian Wells and tight end Gino Campiotti each have more than 100 receiving yards and a touchdown this season.

"We have to focus on technique and focus on the mental side of it," Red Wolves cornerback Samy Johnson said of preparing for the UMass receiving core. "They're going to make plays, they're receivers. That's how football is. We are going to need all of our DBs this week to step up."

UMass running back Kay'ron Lynch-Adams' 463 yards on the ground are good for 10th in the FBS. He's scored four of the team's seven rushing touchdowns this season.

The Arkansas State offense will look to take advantage of UMass' defensive line, which its offensive line holds a significant size advantage over. The UMass defense's 201 rushing yards allowed per game this season is 117th among FBS programs.

"They are a very physical and very aggressive football team on defense," Jones said. "They're very multiple. They create a lot of negative yardage plays. They have a lot of starters back plus transfers, so they understand their system. They understand their scheme."





Today’s game

ARKANSAS STATE (2-2)

AT UMASS (1-4)

WHEN 2:30 p.m. Central

WHERE McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Amherst, Mass.

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM 107.9 - Jonesboro; KBZU-FM 106.7 - Little Rock

STREAMING ESPN-Plus



