After three deaths, Arkansas State Police director defends use of ramming technique to end pursuits

Less than a week after an Arkansas State Police trooper's use of a ramming tactic to end a highway pursuit killed a man, the third such death in just over two months, the agency's director defended the practice, saying those fleeing police are at fault and that troopers have few other options to end pursuits.

While troopers don't like ending a chase with the ramming tactic referred to as the "precision immobilization technique" or a "tactical vehicle intervention," Col. Mike Hagar said in an interview Thursday that he views any loss of life resulting from those maneuvers as the consequence of a suspect's actions.

"It's been said many times now: We regret any loss of life, we regret any injury, but we didn't ask for that," Hagar said. "The suspect assumed that risk when he made that conscious act. The trooper assumed that risk when he took that oath."

Asked if the three suspects killed in pursuits so far this year were the ones most at fault in their deaths, both Hagar and Maj. Ron Casey, head of the Highway Patrol division, answered yes.

Asked about the recent pursuit deaths and whether Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is concerned about the state police's use of the ramming tactics, Sanders spokesperson Alexa Henning said, "We never want to see lives lost but support the work of the Arkansas State Police and commend them for their bravery and willingness to put their lives on the line to keep us safe."

As the number of state police pursuits rose by nearly half -- from 404 to 591 -- from 2019 to 2020, troopers' use of the ramming tactic, one of several ways troopers are trained to intervene to end pursuits, also soared. In the same time period, use of the practice rose by 100%, from 83 uses to 166, data from the state police shows.

From 2016 to 2022, the number of PITs and TVIs used rose by 387%, while the number of pursuits rose 86%.

Instead of ramming, troopers who determine intervention is necessary can also choose to use roadblocks, spike strips or boxing -- using police vehicles to physically screen off a fleeing vehicle on multiple sides -- to end a pursuit.

However, these tactics aren't right for all pursuits, Hagar said. For example, boxing is dangerous at high speeds or if the suspect is armed.

Since 2016, 11 people, all of them fleeing suspects, have died in pursuits with state troopers. While the three deaths reported so far in 2023 came after the use of a "tactical vehicle intervention," officials couldn't say for sure if the tactic was used in the earlier fatal pursuits, and statistics provided by the agency don't draw a distinction.

In addition to the deaths, 64 troopers, 390 suspects and 83 civilians had been reported injured in state police pursuits between Jan. 1, 2016, and July 31, 2023, state police statistics show.

The civilians recorded injured are almost entirely people who were inside the fleeing vehicle but were not implicated in a crime, Hagar said. He said he would almost certainly remember if a pursuit had injured a motorist who was not involved in the chase.

Hagar contended that the injury numbers provided by state police are misleading. In Pulaski County, where the majority of the pursuits reported in any given year occur, the jail where arrested suspects are taken requires a medical pre-screening, he said.

"They may not even have been injured," Hagar said. "It's reflected that way because they have to be treated and released before the county jail would accept them."

State police spokesperson Cindy Murphy said Friday she wasn't sure why a medical screening intended to detect and treat injuries would result in uninjured people being improperly recorded as injured.

While the number of reported pursuits fell slightly after 2020 -- by 4% in 2021 and 5% last year -- state police leaders expect 2023 to be a record year. In the first six months of 2023, troopers took part in 326 pursuits, more than the number recorded in the whole of 2016.

Hagar anticipates around 651 pursuits this year, he said Thursday, which he said would be the highest number on record.

While Hagar and Casey, the Highway Patrol commander, acknowledged that the use of tactical vehicle interventions was on the rise, the latter pointed out that they are not always used.

"We're not out there to play cowboy and just get them at all cost," Casey said.

In 2020, when troopers used ramming to stop 166, or about 28%, of 591 pursuits, a further 118, or about 20%, ended when a trooper determined that it was not safe to continue the chase, state police statistics show.

"[Troopers choose to break off a pursuit] either because they were flat outrun and they didn't want to continue to be a danger to the public by trying to catch up, or what we say is cold trail," Casey said. "Or, it got so dangerous that they backed off themselves."

From 2016 to the middle of 2023, the portion of pursuits each year that end when a trooper decides to give up the chase has ranged between 11% and 20%.

The portion of chases ended by a suspect's choice to stop and surrender has actually increased slowly but steadily since 2019. In that year, the percentage was about 13%, and it had risen to about 18% in 2022. At the end of July, preliminary figures placed the portion of surrenders at 20%.

Part of the reason Hagar puts the blame on fleeing suspects for any harm that comes to them is because he views his troopers' role as reactionary. Troopers only respond to a suspect's choice to flee, he said.

"We have never initiated a pursuit, not one time ever," Hagar said.

Once a pursuit starts, Hagar said, troopers are trained to end them quickly if they can.

LAW UPDATED

A change to the state's felony fleeing law approved earlier this year has simplified the choice for state troopers, Hagar said.

Arkansas Act 734, approved April 12, made it a felony to flee from police in a vehicle while driving faster than the posted speed limit. Under the previous version of the law, fleeing only rose to the level of a felony if the accused person was driving in a way that created "a substantial danger of death or serious injury."

The change has simplified the decision-making that takes place behind the wheel of a trooper's vehicle, Hagar said.

"When [a trooper] can articulate someone is fleeing, they've been instructed to stop it, and more times than not, that's going to be a TVI," Hagar said.

Ramming a fleeing vehicle to end the chase is the safest option for other motorists on the road, Hagar said.

"It's not the safest thing for the suspect, and it's not the safest thing for the trooper, but it's the safest thing for the public," he said. "So that's what we tell [troopers] to do, and that's what we expect them to do."

Although the terms are often used interchangeably, even by state police employees, the "precision immobilization technique" and a "tactical vehicle intervention" are not exactly the same, Hagar said.

The PIT, as it's often called, involves ramming the rear wheel of a fleeing vehicle to spin it out of control. Hagar said he was trained to do this at relatively low speeds -- in the neighborhood of 50 mph -- which typically results in a spinout that has a relatively predictable path.

Asked on Thursday if pursuits at these lower speeds are common anymore, Casey couldn't suppress a laugh. Few pursuits occur at these speeds, he said.

Many, if not most, of the pursuits troopers have engaged in in recent years happened at speeds of 100 mph or more, Hagar said.

In that case, a textbook PIT may not be possible, and troopers are instructed to use their vehicle to spin the fleeing vehicle out or ram them off the road by any means necessary, Hagar said. That's what they refer to as a "tactical vehicle intervention."

"Tactical vehicle intervention" was not a term widely used by the previous state police leadership under Bill Bryant. A version of the agency's pursuit policy released in early 2021, when Bryant led the agency, refers to purposeful collisions meant to disable or halt a fleeing vehicle as an "intentional intervention," and states that a PIT is one way of doing this.

When state police news releases earlier this year began using the term "tactical vehicle intervention," Murphy said the two terms were functionally identical.

SAFETY TRADE-OFF

One of the reasons why troopers are trained to use the ramming tactic, Hagar said, is because he thinks that it's far safer than letting the pursuits play out and hoping the suspect surrenders or crashes without injuring another motorist, he said. He referred to drawn-out chases as "high-speed parades."

No other police agency in Arkansas permits its officers to use any form of ramming in pursuits, state police officials have said. In some other states, law enforcement agencies have abandoned or curbed the policy.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol, the agency that initially trained Arkansas State Police troopers to use the PIT maneuver, are prohibited from ramming or using the PIT maneuver if either vehicle in the chase is traveling faster than 35 mph, the agency's policy manual states.

Furthermore, officers must get permission from a supervisor to employ the tactic, and they are instructed to end pursuits if they have gathered enough information about the suspect's identity to enable them to make an arrest at a later date.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers were prohibited in 2017 from using the PIT maneuver at speeds greater than 55 mph, the Charlotte Observer reported in 2018.

The change came after a trooper used the tactic on a minivan at around 100 mph, rolling it over and causing the death of two teenage passengers and the injury of another. The trooper faced no criminal charges, the Observer reported.

A 2022 South Carolina law resulted in the state's Law Enforcement Training Council earlier this year banning police in the state from ramming fleeing vehicles in chases, according to the Municipal Association of South Carolina.

Louisiana State Police regulations adopted in March 2021 prohibited officers from ramming fleeing vehicles in a pursuit unless use of deadly force had been authorized.

Not all states have moved to reel in the technique, though.

Georgia State Patrol, an agency which Hagar said has a very similar pursuit policy to Arkansas State Police, allows ramming if the decision to use the tactic is "objectively reasonable," and if continuing the pursuit would be more dangerous than attempting the ramming maneuver, rules adopted in 2016. In both Georgia and Arkansas, there is no speed limit set on the use of the maneuver.

Hagar said he's spoken at conferences to leaders of agencies in other states who are frustrated by restrictions that have been placed on the use of ramming techniques. These leaders have told him the limits imposed by their governments were based on legal fears, not concerns over the safety of the maneuvers, he said.

"They'll tell you that they've chosen fear of civil litigation over the safety of innocent citizens, because that's the only reason that you're not going to utilize that technique," Hagar said.

In fact, Hagar said he tells other police agencies in Arkansas that he wishes they would be allowed to use ramming and other pursuit-ending tactics.

Not having that option leaves them with limited ways to end a pursuit, he said.

"So all they can do is follow that pursuit until they either crash -- Lord forbid crash into an innocent person -- or they call us to stop it," Hagar said.

That tactic, Hagar said, relies far more on luck than he's comfortable with. He compared pursuing a vehicle and hoping the driver surrenders to watching an armed shooter walk through a mall and hoping they don't kill anyone.

The commander of the agency's Troop A, which patrols Pulaski, Saline, Faulkner and Lonoke counties, told Hagar that of the approximately 200 pursuits troopers in that jurisdiction had engaged in so far this year, about half were ones they took over at the request of a local agency, Hagar said.

If nothing else, other agencies' being able to end more of their own pursuits would cut down on the costs incurred repairing the damage caused to state police cruisers when they ram fleeing drivers, Hagar said.

"It looks like a U-Pull-It Auto Parts out there," Hagar said Thursday, gesturing in the direction of the garage and repair bay located at the agency's Little Rock headquarters.

Hagar is not the first to defend the agency's use of the tactic. In November 2021, after the agency settled a lawsuit with Janice Harper over a PIT maneuver made in violation of policy, Bryant defended the maneuver as a crucial tool for his troopers. As part of the settlement, the agency clarified the terms of its PIT policy, but no substantive changes were made.

POSSIBLE CAUSES

Hagar said he sees the pursuits as a symptom of an obvious crime problem in the state.

He listed at least two examples of the problem as he sees it, one of which is Little Rock police's unwillingness to pursue suspects fleeing in vehicles. In 2017, Hagar said, a few years before pursuits spiked, the agency announced it would not pursue fleeing vehicles.

Hagar claimed Little Rock reversed the policy within a few months, but that the effect on people who might try to run from police had already taken hold. He compared it to trying to raise a child who knows they will never be disciplined for breaking rules.

On Friday, Little Rock police spokesperson Mark Edwards said that Little Rock officers still do not engage in pursuits, although they will sometimes trail a fleeing vehicle.

Even once fleeing suspects are caught, Hagar said, they are sometimes able to plead down their felony charges to misdemeanors. He has asked Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones, who took office in January, to stop letting so many accused people do this.

Jones seems open to imposing stricter punishments on people accused, especially repeat offenders, Hagar said. He offered an anecdote of a person who was involved in three separate pursuits with troopers at speeds of 100 mph or greater, reportedly had drugs and guns in the vehicle, and was able to plead down to a misdemeanor each time.

"There has to be a consequence," Hagar said.

Hagar wants to stress, more than anything, that fleeing from state troopers is a bad idea, and one that might force them to utilize a TVI.

"Take your charges, go to court, fight," Hagar said. "When you flee in a vehicle, you're just causing so much unnecessary risk to everybody else that we have no choice. We're going to have to stop it, and we don't want to see anybody get hurt."