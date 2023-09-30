Arkansas churches to provide remote viewing of granparenting summit

The Legacy Grandparenting Summit, billed as the "only national conference on Christian grandparenting," will draw a multitude of middle-aged and senior citizens to Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas on Oct. 19-20.

But papaws and memaws don't have to travel to the Lone Star State megachurch to witness the convocation; they can watch the proceedings at Fellowship Bible Church in Little Rock or at one of several other Central Arkansas locations.

Bill Parkinson, one of Fellowship Bible Church's founding pastors, says committed grandparents can make an enormous difference in the spiritual lives of their grandchildren.

With eight grandkids of his own, ranging in age from 8 to 24, he has more than an academic interest in the subject.

"There are so many young people today when they're ... headed off to college or off to work in the workforce that are not taking their faith with them," Parkinson said. "If you want your children and grandchildren to have what [researchers] call 'sticky faith', you need to have five or six mentors in their life."

It's a role grandparents can fill, he noted.

Parkinson is among the Arkansans traveling to Dallas to attend the conference, but made sure his congregation is one of the summit's remote locations.

Other sites include Calvary Baptist Church in Little Rock, Fellowship North Bible Church in North Little Rock, Lake Valley Community Church in Hot Springs, Central Baptist Church in Conway and Connect Church in Russellville.

Nationwide, more than 100 congregations are participating.

In many locations, the sessions will air Oct. 20 and 21. In Conway, it's scheduled for Oct. 27 and 28. At Calvary Baptist Church in Little Rock, an abridged version will air Nov. 11, organizers say.

Times, addresses and additional details are available at legacycoalition.com/summit/sites. Regular registration, for remote participants, costs $62.59 per person.

The list of speakers includes Tony Evans, Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship's senior pastor; Dallas Theological Seminary President Mark Yarbrough; and Hall of Fame Chicago Bear linebacker Mike Singletary; plus a number of authors and experts.

Dr. Larry Mendelsohn, a Fellowship Bible Church member who is active in its grandparent ministries, says the goal is to "mobilize a whole generation of grandparents to become spiritual leaders when possible for the grandkids."

In many instances, "kids are not getting exposed to true spiritual lives, and grandparents have an obligation to fill that void," he added.

The bonds between grandparents and grandchildren are often powerful, Parkinson said.

"Grandparents, studies again have shown, are the second most influential people in a grandkid's life," he said. "They're even more influential than teachers and coaches because they are with themfor such an extended period of time."

Adults are a lot less likely to convert to Christianity than children, he said.

"They're so open to the gospel and to truth when they're young," Parkinson said.

Twenty or 30 years ago, researchers emphasized the importance of reaching young people before they turned 18.

Now they're saying "the vast majority" of Christians come to faith by age 12, he said.

Parkinson attended the first grandparenting summit, which was held in 2016 at Bible teacher Chuck Swindoll's church in Frisco, Texas.

The message resonated with him.

"It was the first time that I'd ever been exposed to this concept of intentional Christian grandparenting," he said. "I've been a pastor here at this church for 46 years, and I had never preached a sermon on grandparenting."

Now, Fellowship Bible Church tries to highlight the topic.

"We have four or five meetings a year ... [where] we teach different lessons about grandparenting," Parkinson said.

Congregants can also listen to a weekly webinar on intentional Christian grandparenting called Grand Monday Nights.