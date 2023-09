Hot Springs, 1917: The Ancient Order of United Workmen (A.O.U.W.) was having its convention in the resort city. Founded in 1868, the fraternal order devised a system of life insurance for ordinary working people. Members, numbering more than 400,000 at its peak, paid $1 each into an insurance fund that paid a death benefit of $500 to members. Little Rock had an A.O.U.W. office building. With modern insurance regulations the organization largely faded away. Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

