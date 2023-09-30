Armenian enclave population drops in recent weeks by 80%

YEREVAN, Armenia -- The exodus of more than 80% of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh raises questions about Azerbaijan's plans for the ethnic Armenian enclave after its lightning offensive last week to reclaim the breakaway region.

The Armenian government said Friday evening that more than 97,700 people, from a population of around 120,000, had fled to Armenia since Azerbaijan attacked and ordered the region's militants to disarm. The enclave's separatist government said it would dissolve itself by the end of the year after a three-decade bid for independence.

Some people lined up for days to escape Nagorno-Karabakh because the only route to Armenia -- a winding mountain road -- became jammed with slow-moving vehicles.

Armenian Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan said some people, including the elderly, had died while on the road to Armenia, because they were "exhausted due to malnutrition, left without even taking medicine with them, and were on the road for more than 40 hours."

On Thursday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan alleged that the exodus of ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh amounted to "a direct act of an ethnic cleansing and depriving people of their motherland." Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry strongly rejected Pashinyan's accusations, saying the departure of Armenians was "their personal and individual decision and has nothing to do with forced relocation."

While Azerbaijan has pledged to respect the rights of ethnic Armenians in the region, most are now fleeing, because they don't believe that Azerbaijani authorities will treat them fairly and humanely or guarantee them their language, religion and culture.

In December, Azerbaijan blocked the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, accusing the Armenian government of using it for illicit weapons shipments to the region's separatist forces.

Armenia alleged the closure denied basic food and fuel supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan rejected the accusation, arguing that the region could receive supplies through the Azerbaijani city of Aghdam -- a solution long resisted by Nagorno-Karabakh authorities, which called it a strategy for Azerbaijan to gain control of the region.

In the 1990s, the Azerbaijani population was itself expelled from Nagorno-Karabakh and hundreds of thousands of people were displaced within Azerbaijan. As part of its "Great Return" program, the government in Baku has already relocated Azerbaijanis to territories recaptured from Nagorno-Karabakh forces in a 2020 war.

Some of those who fled the regional capital, Stepanakert, said this week that they had no hope for the future.

Information for this article was contributed by Emma Burrows of The Associated Press.

