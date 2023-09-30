ATU meets another winless foe

With as many things that have gone wrong for Arkansas Tech this season, the Wonder Boys would certainly love for something to go right for a change.

Ailments at key positions and illnesses are just a few of the issues Arkansas Tech (0-4, 0-4 Great American Conference) has had to deal with this season, but a victory over a fellow winless team could serve as a much-needed boost for the Wonder Boys.

"I've dealt with more in four weeks than I have in most years at a time," said Arkansas Tech Coach Kyle Shipp, whose team welcomes in Northwestern Oklahoma State (0-4, 0-4) at 6 p.m. today in Russellville. "Between injuries, people being sick, little things like that, it's been tough man. We've got to keep moving on, but there's been a lot going on that we've tried to navigate through.

"I probably meet with 15 to 20 kids a week just to talk about life and have another 10 to 15 in counseling on a weekly basis. ... Just so much going on. But hey, the guys aren't quitting at all. They're still battling, still fighting in each game."

Although their record may not indicate as much, the Wonder Boys have shown plenty of mettle against four teams that have a combined record of 12-4.

Three of Arkansas Tech's losses have been one-score affairs, and it's had chances to win each of those. The Wonder Boys dropped a season-opening 23-21 decision to a much-improved Oklahoma Baptist team that's a game behind No. 5 Ouachita Baptist and No. 10 Harding for the top spot in the conference.

A week later, they squandered a 14-point lead in losing 38-31 to Southern Nazarene, which, like Oklahoma Baptist, is a game out of first place. And on Sept. 16, Arkansas Tech had No. 24 Henderson State on the ropes but couldn't convert a fourth-and-1 on the Reddies' 20-yard line with less than two minutes to go and lost 27-24.

Even in their lone blowout loss -- a 49-3 rout to Southern Arkansas -- seven days ago, the Wonder Boys were driving for a go-ahead score in the first quarter before a fumble completely changed the game's complexion.

But today affords Arkansas Tech another opportunity to turn the page on the first third of the season while starting anew when Northwestern Oklahoma State rolls into Thone Stadium.

The Rangers are similar to the Wonder Boys in that they haven't picked up a victory yet, but that's where those parallels end.

Northwestern Oklahoma State has been outscored 198-55 and is situated at or near the bottom of the league on both sides of the ball. However, Shipp isn't about to sell the Rangers short.

"They're very unique defensively," Shipp said of the Rangers, who allow 49.5 points per game. "You kind of don't know what you're going to get from week to week. So preparing for them is kind of different because they play a lot of man coverage.

"But then last week, they played a little less man coverage. You just really don't know what you're going to get from them defensively."

Northwestern Oklahoma State, which has won only three of its last 23 games since 2021, is in the middle of the pack in the GAC in terms of red zone defense, led by senior linebacker Carvelle Jamison, so that's more than enough to grab the Wonder Boys' attention.

Offensively, the Rangers average just 13.8 points, with quarterback Ethan Everson completing 55.7% (34 of 61) passes for 415 yards with 2 touchdowns. But there are others who've taken snaps under center, too.

"They're not bad on offense per se," Shipp said. "They've had a couple of games where they've really scored some points. They've got a pretty good running back [Darian Gill] that's had a lot of their production this year. Now they've played three or four different guys at quarterback so we're not really sure who we'll see.

"Regardless, we've got to be prepared."

Arkansas Tech has gotten stellar play from several players in spite of its winless mark. Quarterback Taye Gatewood, a 6-0 senior, is 68-of-109 passing for 812 yards with 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He's also got a pair of wideouts in Matthew Rivera and Caleb Tanis who have 17 catches apiece.

On defense, the Wonder Boys have the league leader in sacks in defensive lineman Vershaud Richardson, and one of GAC's leading tacklers in linebacker Jyrin Steward.

But Shipp isn't taking anything for granted these days.

"[Northwestern Oklahoma State] is 0-4 just like we are," he said. "They don't have anything to lose, and they do some very interesting things, like trick plays and things of that nature at times, so we've got to be ready. But the bottom line is that we've just got to go out and play good football.

"Winning cures all. So if we can figure out a way to get a win, it can snowball for us. Our guys just need to get that feeling because they've worked extremely hard. I want them to enjoy that winning process and see that everything they've put into this, the hard work they've put forth, is paying off."