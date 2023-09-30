Baltimore Catholic diocese files bankruptcy

The Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, less than two days before a new state law takes effect allowing victims of child sexual abuse to sue institutions, no matter how long ago the abuse took place.

Federal bankruptcy law halts all lawsuits against an entity that files for bankruptcy. Instead, the legal action will shift to a bankruptcy court, where the process -- if successful -- will set a permanent end date when alleged victims of abuse related to the church can file claims, rather than opening a permanent window as the law intended.

Each diocesan bankruptcy is distinct, experts say, and outcomes depend on the court, insurance arrangements and the legal setup of the diocese. Some legal analysts said the move by the country's oldest Catholic diocese could limit damages for some survivors, while other experts said it could more equitably distribute Baltimore's assets and offer anonymity and streamlined financial awards, which some accusers may value.

But it also means there will be no subpoenas or public testimony before a jury, which for some survivors is a blow to transparency and a crucial loss.

"What victims lose is the opportunity to tell their stories in court, and many have been waiting their whole lives to do this," said Robert Jenner, a Baltimore attorney who represents some of the survivors who planned to sue.

The bankruptcy filing was "extremely premature," and "nothing more than an effort to protect itself while denying survivors justice," said Philip C. Federico, another attorney who represents dozens of abuse survivors who had planned to file claims under the new law.

Terry McKiernan of BishopAccountability, a nonprofit that tracks Catholic abuse cases and documents, including diocesan bankruptcies, noted: "All bankruptcies are not created equal."

He said survivors in some places have felt "horrible" watching bishops try to restrict which church assets should be included, or seeing requests to release documents related to abuse denied or strictly limited. In other dioceses, McKiernan said, survivors have been more satisfied in bankruptcies.

Most importantly for abuse survivors, McKiernan said, the bankruptcy process sets a deadline for creditors -- including them -- to file a claim.

"What if you just can't face it yet? Or if you're far away and don't hear about it?" McKiernan said.

According to the bankruptcy filing, the archdiocese has assets estimated to be between $100 million and $500 million. It estimates the number of its creditors to be 1,000 to 5,000 and its liabilities to be from $500 million to $1 billion.

In a letter Friday announcing the bankruptcy, Archbishop William Lori said he hopes the process will provide support for survivors and allow the archdiocese to continue its ministries.

"We steadfastly hope and pray those who have been harmed can find some peace in the light that has been shone on the Church's sinful past, as well as solace through the pastoral care and financial compensation that we hope will be provided under the reorganization process."

"Chapter 11 reorganization is the best path forward to compensate equitably all victim-survivors, given the Archdiocese's limited financial resources, which would have otherwise been exhausted on litigation," he continued. "Staggering legal fees and large settlements or jury awards for a few victim-survivors would have depleted our financial resources, leaving the vast majority of victim-survivors without compensation, while ending ministries that families across Maryland rely on for material and spiritual support."

The bankruptcy filing came hours after lawyers publicly announced two complaints they had planned to file against the archdiocese Sunday, allegations from two women who say they were raped as children and that the archdiocese looked the other way.

A coalition of lawyers filing lawsuits against the Archdiocese of Baltimore also has a client filing a lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Washington for abuse that is alleged to have occurred in Montgomery County. That complaint would not be impacted by Friday's bankruptcy filing.

Maryland includes three Catholic dioceses: Baltimore, the Archdiocese of Washington, which includes the populous D.C. suburbs, and the Diocese of Wilmington. Wilmington, however, went through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy starting in 2009 and therefore can't be sued for any alleged abuse before that year.

On Friday, Cardinal Wilton Gregory, archbishop in Washington, issued a statement saying he expects his archdiocese will see claims with the new law.

"Of course, I cannot speculate on how many cases may be filed. What I can and must do is express again how profoundly sorry I am for past acts of abuse that occurred within our cherished Church," Gregory wrote.

Baltimore is the 36th U.S. Catholic diocese or religious order to file for such protection since the Catholic clergy sex abuse crisis exploded into public view in the early 2000s. Baltimore will be the sixth diocese to file in 2023.

The filing follows years of legal and political wrangling between state officials and the archdiocese over what legal recourse accusers have.

For two decades, lawmakers had filed measures to end or limit the statute of limitations for abuse victims to sue, but were beaten back by opponents including lawyers for the Catholic Church. The Maryland General Assembly passed the bill in April, the same day state Attorney General Anthony G. Brown released a thick report about sexual abuse and "physical torture" by more than 150 clergy members in the archdiocese from the mid-1940s to 2002.

The report alleged that more than 600 children were abused in that time frame.

Information for this article was contributed by Erin Cox of The Washington Post.