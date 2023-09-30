Beebe helpless vs. Pine Bluff defense

BEEBE -- Pine Bluff earned a victory over Beebe on Friday night on the road in a defensive masterclass, 20-14.

This is the Zebras fifth win in a row and they stay undefeated in conference play.

Star wide receivers Austyn Dendy and Courtney Crutchfield were huge for the Zebras, and the defenses on both sides came to play.

Beebe's (2-4, 0-3 in 5A Central) defensive line dominated, allowing only 49 rushing yards on 23 attempts. Pine Bluff (5-1, 4-0 in 5A Central) played stifling red zone defense.

Both teams went scoreless in the second half, and the Zebras forced three straight turnovers on downs -- two of them being inside their own 10 desperately needing a stop -- to end the game.

Pine Bluff finished with one interception, five sacks and three forced turnovers on downs. Beebe had two interceptions, five sacks and forced a turnover on downs.

Pine Bluff scored right before halftime to take a 20-14 lead. The Zebras got the ball right near the end zone but backed themselves up by allowing sacks and penalties for a second straight possession.

Despite backing themselves up to a fourth-and-goal from the 21-yard line on the previous drive and a third-and-goal from the 9 with 1 second to go until half, they scored touchdowns on both plays.

The scores were huge blows to Beebe's defense, which was in position to hold Pine Bluff to no points on those two possessions and have all the momentum going into halftime.

Beebe would find themselves unable to convert from a few yards out twice, as well as losing the game on a loss of down with 1 minute left.

That touchdown by Pine Bluff would also be the last score of the game.

Crutchfield, the Arkansas Razorbacks-commit, hauled in 8 receptions for 125 yards and all 3 of Pine Bluff's touchdowns. He hauled in catches in double coverage as well as deep balls.

The other star wideout Dendy had a huge sack on the other side of the ball on a fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line. He finished with 58 yards through the air and ground.

Julius Stribling had a spectacular one-handed interception as he was falling to the ground.

Pine Bluff will face the Mills Comets in an anticipated matchup on the road in Little Rock at 7 p.m. next Friday. Beebe will face Vilonia on the road at the same time.