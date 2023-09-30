Sections
Benton clobbers Marion at home

by Chuck Livingston Special to the Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:38 a.m.

BENTON -- Benton scored on its first nine possessions -- eight touchdowns and a field goal -- Friday night to bury Marion 61-23 at Panther Stadium.

The Panthers amassed more than 500 yards against the Patriots and led 51-16 at halftime.

Benton (4-1, 4-0 6A-East) forced a Jalen Smith fumble on Marion's (4-1, 3-1) initial drive, and one play later it got onto the scoreboard. Sophomore quarterback Drew Davis hit Elias Payne for a 62-yard touchdown pass with 10:30 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

Marion breached Benton territory on the following drive before the Panther defense forced a turnover on downs at the Benton 20-yard line.

It took Benton just five plays to turn the stop into a score when Davis found Bronson Coolis for a 27-yard touchdown toss with 5:42 left in the first quarter and the hosts led 14-0.

Benton forced a Marion three-and-out and scored again when Drew Davis connected with Maddox Davis for a 5-yard score to give Benton a 21-0 lead, which doubled as the score after a quarter.

Benton covered 90 yards in nine plays with its first drive of the second quarter, culminating in a Chris Barnard score from 12 yards out for a 28-0 lead with 9:02 remaining in the first half.

The Patriots pushed back on the ensuing drive, highlighted by quarterback Ashton Gray's 72-yard touchdown run. Gray hit Mitrell Lewis with a pass for the two-point conversion to cut the Panthers lead to 28-8.

But Benton answered quickly, driving 56 yards in seven plays and finding the end zone again when Drew Davis hit Will Carter with a 17-yard touchdown. The score gave Benton a 35-8 lead with 4:10 remaining in the first half.

Marion drove into Benton territory on the following drive but it was cut short when J Thomas Pepper intercepted a Gray pass.

The Panthers took advantage of the turnover when Braylen Russell scored from 2 yards out. They took a 43-8 lead with 51.8 seconds left in the first half after a successful two-point conversion.

Gray ran 80 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead to 43-16 with less than 30 seconds left in the second quarter, but Benton covered 60 yards in just two plays after the ensuing kickoff. Benton took a 51-16 halftime lead when Drew Davis hit Maddox Davis for a 48-yard score that ensured the clock would run the entirety of the second half.

Barnard scored a touchdown on the ground on the first drive of the third quarter, then Marion responded with a touchdown on the next drive when Gray found Lewis from 3 yards out.

Benton kicker Garrett Honeycutt capped the scoring with a 49-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.

