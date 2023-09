BISMARCK 41, PARIS 0

PARIS -- Bismarck (4-1, 2-0 3A-4) rolled past Paris (2-3, 0-2).

Ben Keithley threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tony Weeks in the second quarter for the Lions.

Johnny Diaz and Dalton Daniels each had scoring runs of 3 and 8 yards, respectively, in the third quarter. Preston Hughes added an 11-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.