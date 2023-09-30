Brogdon, Jones combine for 6 touchdowns against Hope

HOT SPRINGS -- Following last week's crushing loss to Little Rock Parkview, Hot Springs responded with a 53-13 victory Friday night over Hope at Joe C. Reese Stadium.

The Trojans (4-1, 1-1 5A-South) relied primarily on 6-foot senior T.J. Brogdon and 6-foot junior Perry Jones, who combined for 262 of the Trojans' 449 yards and 6 of the team's 8 touchdowns.

"Honestly, I was just trying to have fun and do my part -- do my part for the team," Brogdon, who had 6 catches for 153 yards and 5 touchdowns, said. "I also wanted to support my teammates when they got the ball. It wasn't really too much."

Jones, who scored the first of the Trojans' two first-quarter touchdowns on an 8-yard run and finished with 109 yards on 17 carries, refused to take full credit for the touchdown.

"I'm gonna give it to my O-line," he said. "If it weren't for them, I wouldn't have done none of that. They came through and made a hole for me to bounce and hit. If it weren't for them, I wouldn't be where I am right now."

Brogdon gave the Trojans a 14-0 lead over Hope (2-3, 1-1) following sophomore kicker Bryan Tolentino's extra point with 3:18 left in the first quarter. He then went on to score four more times in the second quarter, including a 47-yard pass from an off-balance Matt Contreras who was chased into a mob before throwing up a prayer.

"I thought about it in my head," Brogdon said of the touchdown pass that he reeled in at the 10. "It slipped through my mind that if I was gonna like rearrange my body so I can catch it fast enough. But once it was in my hands I knew I was going to catch it."

Between the two teams, 39 of the 66 points scored in the game came in the second quarter, with Hot Springs cruising to a 46-7 halftime lead.

"I don't really know how to explain it," Brogdon said of the quarter. "It just happened."

"We came out with that mentality, and it happened," Jones agreed.

Coach Darrell Burnett said the win came from a "good week of practice."

"The kids had a good week of practice, and they scored in practice," he said. "If you've been coaching long enough, you can tell by how many times you score a day in practice is how many times that depends on how you do in a game. Those plays were actually successful this whole week in practice. The biggest thing with our kids is just trusting their coaching and trusting their teammates."

Last week's 54-7 loss to Parkview made this win that much sweeter, but Burnett said tough practice and getting his players past the loss was key.

"Our biggest thing was, we hammered them all week," he said. "And then once we got to Thursday and Wednesday, we kind of wanted to breathe confidence in them. We weren't going to allow that game last week to whoop us again. It's over with.

"I told them, 'You want to see Parkview again, you've got to go undefeated the rest of the year and meet them in the championship game. You've got a whole lot of times and a whole lot of games to figure out how you're gonna fix that.'"

Contreras was 13-for-15 passing for 316 yards and 6 touchdowns, including a 66-yard touchdown pass to David Ho, who had 4 catches for 88 yards.

Tavion Holly, who stepped in as quarterback for the second half, ran the ball in for a 10-yard touchdown midway through the fourth to set the final.