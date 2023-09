CARLISLE 50, EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 0

Cajuan Pernell accounted for two touchdowns, including a fumble return for a score and returning a kickoff 80 yards for another, as Carlisle (5-1, 2-0 2A-4) defeated Episcopal Collegiate (0-4, 0-1) at Wildcat Stadium in Little Rock.

Preston Parker finished with 3 interceptions and 5 tackles for the Bison.

Gavin Davis also had a touchdown for Carlisle.