Cats roll, but James not pleased





Conway had very little trouble disposing of a long-time foe Friday night.

The Wampus Cats got two touchdown passes from senior quarterback Donovyn Omolo and watched their defense stymie North Little Rock for the majority of the night during a 36-7 victory at Charging Wildcat Stadium in North Little Rock.

Omolo was 14-of-25 passing for 227 yards and had touchdown passes to Cris O'Neal and Jaydon Gaines for Conway (5-0, 2-0 7A-Central), which asserted itself from the outset and was never in any significant trouble in whipping its rival for the third consecutive season.

But the game wasn't always clean for the Wampus Cats. Penalties, missed assignments and blown opportunities inside North Little Rock's 20-yard line were a few of the issues that plagued an otherwise an assertive effort for Conway.

"We didn't compete and do what we were supposed to do like I want it done," Conway Coach Buck James said. "I think we've got to have a higher level of expectation for ourselves. We won the ballgame, but we just didn't compete at a high enough level.

"For us to be able to compete in this conference and play with the best teams in this conference. ... we've got a long way to go."

The Wampus Cats weren't perfect, but they were good enough against North Little Rock (1-4, 0-2), which had been outscored 73-10 in its previous two matchups against Conway.

O'Neal, who had a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter, finished with six catches for 125 yards, while Jaydon Gaines had five receptions for 80 yards as the Wampus Cats ran out to a 27-0 halftime lead before sending in their backups for most of the second half. But for as dominant as Conwaywas with the ball, it was just as overwhelming without it.

The Charging Wildcats were limited to less than 130 yards of offense, including 57 in the first half. Conway's Jacoby Wade snagged two interceptions, one of which he returned for a score in the first quarter.

North Little Rock quarterback Tyson Bradden was 10 of 24 for 113 yards and 1 touchdown for the Charging Wildcats, who are off to its worst start since they went 1-4 to begin the 2015 season.

Conway scored on four of its five first-half possessions, and the one that didn't result in points ended on North Little Rock's 22.

Omolo's 43-yard touchdown pass to O'Neal with 5:33 left in the first quarter gave Conway a 7-0 lead. Six snaps later, Wade stepped in front of a pass by Bradden and ran it back 25 yards for a score.

Major Mahar connected on a 22-yard field goal on Conway's next drive, and Omolo threw a 39-yard scoring pass to Gaines on its following series to increase its cushion to 24-0. Mahar would later drill a 25-yard field goal with 34 seconds left in the first half for a 27-point lead at intermission.

O'Neal opened the second-half with his score on the kickoff return, and Mahar added his third field goal -- a 28-yarder -- to balloon Conway's advantage to 36-0 by the midway point of the third quarter. North Little Rock would eventually avoid the shutout when Tony Wilkins hauled in a 62-yard touchdown from Bradden with 2:13 remaining in the quarter.

Still, the Wampus Cats weren't as thorough and sharp as James would've liked, and he let his team know it afterward.

"We've got to learn how to practice the same way we play, and that's what we did this week," James said.

"We played like we practiced. We've gotten a little satisfied with where we're at, and we've got to learn to handle success just like you have to handle failure.

"North Little Rock has some great athletes, they're just struggling right now. Coach [Clint] Reed, I have a lot of respect for him. He's going to be a winner, and they're going to get better. ... They competed well."





Cris O’Neal (left) returns a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter Friday night for Conway against North Little Rock in a 7A-Central Conference game. The Wampus Cats won 36-7. More photos at arkansasonline.com/930nlrcon/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)







Conway quarterback Donovyn Omolo throws a pass against North Little Rock on Friday night in North Little Rock. Omolo completed 14 of 25 passes for 227 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Wampus Cats’ 36-7 victory to improve to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the 7A-Central Conference. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)











