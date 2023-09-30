COLUMNIST: ‘Sea’ for yourself

October is National Seafood Month, but the deadly seafood industry doesn't deserve even one day of recognition, much less a whole month. The consumption of fish and other aquatic animals is fueling an environmental catastrophe. Seafood is unsustainable.

In the 1970s and '80s, "Save the Whales" became an inescapable campaign catchphrase. A tidal wave of activism secured an international ban on commercial whaling.

But whales are still in grave danger--due to fishing. Nearly half the plastic in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch comes from discarded fishing equipment. More than 300,000 whales and dolphins die each year after being injured by fishing nets or lines. In many cases, these victims spend their last moments desperately struggling to free themselves until they die from exhaustion, starvation, suffocation, strangulation, or dismemberment.

Aquatic mammals are fascinating. Whales and dolphins have close-knit family structures and often communicate with one another through song. They're devoted mothers, spending as much time as possible with their young. And just like humans, they grieve the loss of loved ones, sometimes carrying a deceased baby for weeks.

The fish and crustaceans so callously disregarded as "food" are sensitive, intelligent animals, too. Fish can count and tell time, think ahead, and communicate with one another. Lobsters are also complex individuals; they use sophisticated signals to explore their surroundings and establish social relationships.

Octopuses, like other animals, experience joy, excitement, boredom and fear. Keenly smart and self-aware, they have been known to use seashells for protection, steal food from traps set by anglers, escape from aquariums, and decorate their homes.

Like humans, these animals all have the capacity to feel pain.

Yet the cruel seafood industry inflicts horrific suffering on aquatic animals while contributing to the decimation of aquatic ecosystems. The profit-driven fish-farming business confines its victims to cramped facilities riddled with parasites and disease.

Something that's sustainable is part of a thriving, healthy ecosystem, and such ecosystems don't have adverse effects on human health. The seafood industry fails on both counts. One investigation found unpredictable levels of mercury--which can cause impaired brain function in children--in five popular brands of canned tuna, and suggests that pregnant women avoid it. But the danger extends to everyone.

Fortunately, consumers don't have to forgo the taste of seafood. With demand comes supply, and the vegan seafood industry is booming. Cruelty-free brands offer delicious fishless fillets, tuna-free tuna, crab cakes made from plants, and so much more. Turn October into National "Sea for Yourself Month" and give these treats a try.

Scott Miller is a staff writer for the PETA Foundation.