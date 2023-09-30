Watson Chapel to give annual report

The Watson Chapel School District will present its annual report to the public at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in the board room of the administration building.

The regular monthly board meeting will be held at 6 p.m., according to a news release.

Christian Women's luncheon set

The Christian Women's Connection extends an invitation to their October luncheon to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. (Although the event is usually held Thursdays, this one is on a Wednesday.)

The speaker will be Helen McAllister of Harrison, discussing "Life Comes With Lemons." There will also be the Stonecroft Annual Fundraiser to include a silent auction, bake sale and white elephant sale. Decorations are by Opie Price, according to a news release.

The luncheon costs $21, which includes the meal, drink, dessert, tax and gratuity. Everyone is invited to attend. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302.

All reservations must be made three days in advance and participants will be charged for reservations not kept, according to the release.

Ivy Center to host medical club event

The Ivy Center for Education will host a Growing Our Own Medical Professionals Workshop "Club Scrub" for 7-12th graders from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences South Central Building at Pine Bluff, 1601 W. 40th Ave. Students and parents are invited to attend. Students will be introduced to the Advanced Venipuncture and Injection Arm.

Presenters will be Michelle Newton, director of Jefferson Regional Medical Center School of Nursing, and Miranda Drake, senior nursing student at the school. The facilitator will be Danielle Harris, UAMS South Central coach/recruiter.

Particpants who cannot attend in person may join the workshop on Zoom using ID: 856 8296 4187; Passcode: 351061. Detials: Mattie Collins at mattie1908@gmail.com. Participants may also follow the Ivy Center on social medial and at ivycenterforeducation.com.

Simmons to announce earnings

Simmons First National Corp. announced it is scheduled to release third quarter 2023 earnings prior to the market opening Oct. 24. Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9 a.m.

Interested parties can listen to the call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corp. conference call, conference ID 10182813. The call will also be available at simmonsbank.com under "Investor Relations."

The recorded version will be available for at least 60 days following the date of the call, according to the news release.

ARDOT seeks EV proposals

The Arkansas Highway Commission announced the issuance of the Request for Proposals for the Arkansas Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment (EVID) Program. Proposals must be submitted at ardot.gov/nevi by 4 p.m. Nov. 27 for funding consideration, according to a news release.

Virtual information sessions will occur Oct. 9 and Oct. 17 to inform potential eligible proposers of EVID requirements and responsibilities. Registration information for the sessions can be found at ardot.gov/nevi.

The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program is a $5 billion program established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, funded through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration, to build a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations by 2030 along federally designated Alternative Fuel Corridors. Details: ardot.gov/nevi.

Bloom Tennis Tournament set

The Pine Bluff Tennis Association will sponsor the Bloom Fall Tennis Tournament from Oct. 13-15 at the Bloom Center, 2101 S. Hickory St. The registration deadline is Oct. 8, according to a news release.

Details: (501) 960-5237 or (870) 550-5971. The registration link is http://www.r2sports.com/website/event-website.asp?TID=41676(https://www.r2sports.com/website/event-website.asp?TID=41676).

WWII quilt booklet available

The Service Men's World War II Quilt booklet has been printed. The booklet tells the story of the quilt with the names of more than 900 World War II service men and women from Cleveland County embroidered on it. The booklet is also available for purchase, according to a news release.

The heirloom 9 ft. x 9 ft. quilt made in 1944 by a Cleveland County Home Demonstration Club/Sewing Circle was raffled to purchase war bonds to help with the war effort.

The quilt will be hung in the Cleveland County Courthouse as a permanent display and will be featured in a Veterans Day program Nov. 11 at the courthouse.

The Cleveland County Extension Homemakers Council and the Cleveland County Historical Society worked together to publish the booklet.

Donations are being sought to help fund the framing and hanging of the quilt in the courthouse. Donations may be of any amount, but with a minimum donation of $100, the 40-page quilt booklet will be free.

Donations may be made to the CCEHC (Cleveland County Extension Homemakers Council) World War II Quilt, 5120 Highway 212, Rison, Ark., 71665.

Details: Karen Bell Fox at (870) 692-4097 or email karenbellfoxaehc@yahoo.com or Annette Rawls at (870) 550-8028 or rlab4060@gmail.com.

The booklets are also available at the Cleveland County Library, the Cleveland County Herald, the Rison in the Fall Festival on Oct. 7, the Veterans Day Luncheon on Oct. 28, and the Veterans Day Program Nov. 11. Also available is World War II Veterans of Cleveland County (315 pages) published by the Cleveland County Historical Society in 2008.