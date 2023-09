CONWAY CHRISTIAN 21, HECTOR 14

CONWAY -- Fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Brady Domokos and Jeryn Thomas propelled Conway Christian (5-1, 2-0 2A-1) to a comeback victory over Hector (3-3, 0-1).

Domokos also had a touchdown run in the third quarter.

Jackson Taylor had a productive night for Hector, finishing with a pair of rushing touchdowns.